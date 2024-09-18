Brewers play the Phillies in series rubber match

Philadelphia Phillies (91-60, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (87-64, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:40…

Philadelphia Phillies (91-60, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (87-64, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (12-8, 3.62 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 174 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (11-8, 3.75 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 184 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -118, Phillies -102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Milwaukee is 43-30 at home and 87-64 overall. The Brewers have hit 169 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

Philadelphia has a 91-60 record overall and a 39-34 record on the road. The Phillies have a 68-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Phillies have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 37 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 10-for-41 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Alec Bohm has 44 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 89 RBI for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 14-for-39 with five doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .241 batting average, 4.55 ERA, even run differential

Phillies: 6-4, .240 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 60-Day IL (back), Bryse Wilson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (forearm), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Rodolfo Castro: 60-Day IL (thumb), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (kidney infection), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

