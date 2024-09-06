Brewers minor league pitcher Ever Urena is suspended 56 games following a positive drug test

NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers minor league pitcher Ever Urena was suspended for 56 games Friday following a positive…

NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers minor league pitcher Ever Urena was suspended for 56 games Friday following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol under baseball’s drug program for players assigned outside the U.S. and Canada.

A 19-year-old right-hander, Urena agreed to a minor league contract with the Brewers in July had a 0.00 ERA and one save in six games and 5 1/3 innings in the Dominican Summer League.

Fifteen players have been suspended this year for positive drug tests, including seven under the new program for minor league players assigned outside the United States and Canada and six under the minor league program.

Two players have been suspended this year under the major league drug program.

Noelvi Marté, a 22-year-old infielder who is the Cincinnati Reds’ top prospect, missed the first 80 games following a positive test for Boldenone.

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Orelvis Martínez was suspended for 80 games on June 23 following a positive test for the performance-enhancing drug Clomiphene, an announcement made two days after his major league debut.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.