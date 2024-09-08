Brewers and Rockies meet with series tied 1-1

Colorado Rockies (53-90, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-60, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10…

Colorado Rockies (53-90, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-60, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-7, 5.30 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (10-7, 3.75 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 175 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -277, Rockies +227; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Milwaukee is 82-60 overall and 42-28 in home games. The Brewers have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .330.

Colorado is 53-90 overall and 21-53 in road games. The Rockies have a 34-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has 29 doubles, 30 home runs and 101 RBI for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 13-for-38 with six doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Brenton Doyle has 22 home runs, 44 walks and 66 RBI while hitting .268 for the Rockies. Jake Cave is 11-for-31 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .231 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Bryse Wilson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (forearm), Enoli Paredes: 60-Day IL (forearm), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Dakota Hudson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (tricep), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

