Braves face the Dodgers leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Dodgers (87-60, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (80-67, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Jack Flaherty (12-6, 2.86 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 180 strikeouts); Braves: Chris Sale (16-3, 2.38 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 213 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -126, Dodgers +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Dodgers, leading the series 1-0.

Atlanta has an 80-67 record overall and a 41-31 record in home games. The Braves are fifth in the majors with 188 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Los Angeles is 87-60 overall and 39-33 in road games. The Dodgers have gone 61-12 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams match up Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has 28 doubles and 37 home runs while hitting .306 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 12-for-45 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 23 doubles, four triples and 17 home runs for the Dodgers. Tommy Edman is 12-for-39 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .234 batting average, 1.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Anthony Banda: 15-Day IL (hand), Gavin Stone: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

