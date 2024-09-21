Bayern Munich beats Werder Bremen 5-0 for latest big win under new coach Kompany

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Michael Olise scored twice and Harry Kane scored his 10th club goal of the season as…

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Michael Olise scored twice and Harry Kane scored his 10th club goal of the season as Bayern Munich brushed aside Werder Bremen 5-0 for its latest big win on Saturday.

Bayern has 20 goals in its last three games — of which Kane scored eight — after beating Holstein Kiel 6-1 last week and demolishing Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Bayern’s sixth win in six games in all competitions under new coach Vincent Kompany comes ahead of playing Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen next week. Bayern has 16 goals and three conceded from its four Bundesliga games.

Olise has made a bright start since arriving from Crystal Palace and has five goals and three assists in six games for Bayern in all competitions.

Despite Bayern’s free-scoring form, Kane raised concerns after the Zagreb game over how easily Bayern conceded two goals in quick succession, warning it could be a liability against better opposition. Bayern was much tighter at the back in its win over Bremen, which didn’t record a single shot at goal.

Also on Saturday, Hugo Larsson and Omar Marmoush scored as Eintracht Frankfurt won its third game in a row by beating Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-0.

Vincenzo Grifo scored twice as Freiburg beat Heidenheim 3-0 for its third win in four league games. Union Berlin won 2-1 against Hoffenheim, which has lost three in a row.

Promoted Holstein Kiel earned its first top-division point when Shuto Machino’s 89th-minute goal salvaged a 2-2 draw at Bochum.

On Sunday, Leverkusen hosts Wolfsburg, Stuttgart takes on Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig visits promoted St. Pauli.

