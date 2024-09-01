All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|79
|58
|.577
|—
|Baltimore
|79
|59
|.572
|½
|Boston
|70
|67
|.511
|9
|Tampa Bay
|67
|69
|.493
|11½
|Toronto
|67
|72
|.482
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|78
|59
|.569
|—
|Minnesota
|74
|62
|.544
|3½
|Kansas City
|75
|63
|.543
|3½
|Detroit
|70
|68
|.507
|8½
|Chicago
|31
|107
|.225
|47½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|75
|62
|.547
|—
|Seattle
|69
|68
|.504
|6
|Texas
|65
|72
|.474
|10
|Oakland
|59
|78
|.431
|16
|Los Angeles
|57
|80
|.416
|18
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|81
|56
|.591
|—
|Atlanta
|74
|63
|.540
|7
|New York
|73
|64
|.533
|8
|Washington
|61
|76
|.445
|20
|Miami
|51
|86
|.372
|30
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|80
|57
|.584
|—
|Chicago
|71
|66
|.518
|9
|St. Louis
|69
|68
|.504
|11
|Cincinnati
|65
|73
|.471
|15½
|Pittsburgh
|63
|73
|.463
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|82
|55
|.599
|—
|Arizona
|77
|60
|.562
|5
|San Diego
|78
|61
|.561
|5
|San Francisco
|68
|70
|.493
|14½
|Colorado
|51
|87
|.370
|31½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Tampa Bay 11, San Diego 4
Detroit 2, Boston 1
Pittsburgh 3, Cleveland 0
Texas 3, Oakland 2
Houston 5, Kansas City 2
Toronto 15, Minnesota 0
N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Colorado 7, Baltimore 5
L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 4
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1
Detroit 4, Boston 1
N.Y. Mets 2, Chicago White Sox 0
Houston 7, Kansas City 2
San Diego 4, Tampa Bay 3
Minnesota 4, Toronto 3
St. Louis 14, N.Y. Yankees 7
Baltimore 6, Colorado 1
Texas 6, Oakland 4, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 2
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-13) at Baltimore (Burnes 12-7), 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 2-7) at Kansas City (Wacha 11-6), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 3-4) at Cincinnati (Aguiar 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-4), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Littell 5-8), 6:50 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 7-10) at Oakland (Bido 5-3), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Bello 12-6) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 9-6), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-3) at Texas (Leiter 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Chicago Cubs 5, Washington 3
Tampa Bay 11, San Diego 4
Pittsburgh 3, Cleveland 0
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 0
N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4
L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 6
Colorado 7, Baltimore 5
Miami 4, San Francisco 3
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3, 11 innings
Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1
Chicago Cubs 14, Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 2, Chicago White Sox 0
San Diego 4, Tampa Bay 3
St. Louis 14, N.Y. Yankees 7
Baltimore 6, Colorado 1
Miami 7, San Francisco 5
Arizona 14, L.A. Dodgers 3
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 2, 11 innings
Monday’s Games
St. Louis (Pallante 6-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-7), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 3-4) at Cincinnati (Aguiar 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 10-6) at Arizona (Rodriguez 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-4), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Bello 12-6) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 9-6), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Jones 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 9-8), 7:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
