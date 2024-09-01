All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 79 58 .577 — Baltimore 79 59 .572 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 79 58 .577 — Baltimore 79 59 .572 ½ Boston 70 67 .511 9 Tampa Bay 67 69 .493 11½ Toronto 67 72 .482 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 78 59 .569 — Minnesota 74 62 .544 3½ Kansas City 75 63 .543 3½ Detroit 70 68 .507 8½ Chicago 31 107 .225 47½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 75 62 .547 — Seattle 69 68 .504 6 Texas 65 72 .474 10 Oakland 59 78 .431 16 Los Angeles 57 80 .416 18

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 81 56 .591 — Atlanta 74 63 .540 7 New York 73 64 .533 8 Washington 61 76 .445 20 Miami 51 86 .372 30

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 80 57 .584 — Chicago 71 66 .518 9 St. Louis 69 68 .504 11 Cincinnati 65 73 .471 15½ Pittsburgh 63 73 .463 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 82 55 .599 — Arizona 77 60 .562 5 San Diego 78 61 .561 5 San Francisco 68 70 .493 14½ Colorado 51 87 .370 31½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Tampa Bay 11, San Diego 4

Detroit 2, Boston 1

Pittsburgh 3, Cleveland 0

Texas 3, Oakland 2

Houston 5, Kansas City 2

Toronto 15, Minnesota 0

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Colorado 7, Baltimore 5

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 4

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1

Detroit 4, Boston 1

N.Y. Mets 2, Chicago White Sox 0

Houston 7, Kansas City 2

San Diego 4, Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota 4, Toronto 3

St. Louis 14, N.Y. Yankees 7

Baltimore 6, Colorado 1

Texas 6, Oakland 4, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 2

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-13) at Baltimore (Burnes 12-7), 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 2-7) at Kansas City (Wacha 11-6), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 3-4) at Cincinnati (Aguiar 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Littell 5-8), 6:50 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 7-10) at Oakland (Bido 5-3), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Bello 12-6) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-3) at Texas (Leiter 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Chicago Cubs 5, Washington 3

Tampa Bay 11, San Diego 4

Pittsburgh 3, Cleveland 0

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 0

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 6

Colorado 7, Baltimore 5

Miami 4, San Francisco 3

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3, 11 innings

Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1

Chicago Cubs 14, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 2, Chicago White Sox 0

San Diego 4, Tampa Bay 3

St. Louis 14, N.Y. Yankees 7

Baltimore 6, Colorado 1

Miami 7, San Francisco 5

Arizona 14, L.A. Dodgers 3

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 2, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

St. Louis (Pallante 6-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-7), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 3-4) at Cincinnati (Aguiar 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 10-6) at Arizona (Rodriguez 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Bello 12-6) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Jones 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 9-8), 7:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.