All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 84 62 .575 — Baltimore 83 64 .565 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 84 62 .575 — Baltimore 83 64 .565 1½ Boston 74 72 .507 10 Tampa Bay 71 75 .486 13 Toronto 69 78 .469 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 84 62 .575 — Kansas City 80 67 .544 4½ Minnesota 78 68 .534 6 Detroit 75 71 .514 9 Chicago 33 114 .224 51½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 77 68 .531 — Seattle 74 72 .507 3½ Texas 70 76 .479 7½ Oakland 64 82 .438 13½ Los Angeles 60 86 .411 17½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 88 58 .603 — New York 80 66 .548 8 Atlanta 79 67 .541 9 Washington 65 80 .448 22½ Miami 54 92 .370 34

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 83 62 .572 — Chicago 75 71 .514 8½ St. Louis 73 72 .503 10 Cincinnati 71 76 .483 13 Pittsburgh 70 76 .479 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 87 59 .596 — Arizona 82 64 .562 5 San Diego 82 65 .558 5½ San Francisco 72 74 .493 15 Colorado 54 92 .370 33

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 11, Colorado 0

Philadelphia 9, Tampa Bay 4

Kansas City 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Baltimore 5, Boston 3

Toronto 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Minnesota 10, L.A. Angels 5

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Oakland 4, Houston 3, 12 innings

Arizona 6, Texas 0

San Diego 7, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Mets 6, Toronto 2

Arizona 14, Texas 4

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 7, Colorado 4

Minnesota 6, L.A. Angels 4

Boston 5, Baltimore 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Kansas City 3, 11 innings

Oakland 5, Houston 4

Seattle 5, San Diego 2

Thursday’s Games

Colorado (Feltner 2-10) at Detroit (Skubal 16-4), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Spence 7-9) at Houston (Valdez 14-6), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Criswell 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-10), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 8-6) at Cleveland (Williams 3-8), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 0-0) at Seattle (Miller 11-8), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 11, Colorado 0

Pittsburgh 6, Miami 4

Atlanta 12, Washington 0

Philadelphia 9, Tampa Bay 4

Toronto 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 2

Arizona 6, Texas 0

San Diego 7, Seattle 3

Chicago Cubs 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Toronto 2

Arizona 14, Texas 4

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2

Washington 5, Atlanta 1

Detroit 7, Colorado 4

St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 1

Seattle 5, San Diego 2

San Francisco 13, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, Chicago Cubs 8

Thursday’s Games

Colorado (Feltner 2-10) at Detroit (Skubal 16-4), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Junis 4-0) at St. Louis (Gray 12-9), 1:15 p.m.

Miami (McCaughan 0-0) at Washington (Parker 7-9), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Montas 6-10) at San Francisco (Birdsong 3-5), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.