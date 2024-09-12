All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|84
|62
|.575
|—
|Baltimore
|83
|64
|.565
|1½
|Boston
|74
|72
|.507
|10
|Tampa Bay
|71
|75
|.486
|13
|Toronto
|69
|78
|.469
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|84
|62
|.575
|—
|Kansas City
|80
|67
|.544
|4½
|Minnesota
|78
|68
|.534
|6
|Detroit
|75
|71
|.514
|9
|Chicago
|33
|114
|.224
|51½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|77
|68
|.531
|—
|Seattle
|74
|72
|.507
|3½
|Texas
|70
|76
|.479
|7½
|Oakland
|64
|82
|.438
|13½
|Los Angeles
|60
|86
|.411
|17½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|88
|58
|.603
|—
|New York
|80
|66
|.548
|8
|Atlanta
|79
|67
|.541
|9
|Washington
|65
|80
|.448
|22½
|Miami
|54
|92
|.370
|34
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|83
|62
|.572
|—
|Chicago
|75
|71
|.514
|8½
|St. Louis
|73
|72
|.503
|10
|Cincinnati
|71
|76
|.483
|13
|Pittsburgh
|70
|76
|.479
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|87
|59
|.596
|—
|Arizona
|82
|64
|.562
|5
|San Diego
|82
|65
|.558
|5½
|San Francisco
|72
|74
|.493
|15
|Colorado
|54
|92
|.370
|33
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 11, Colorado 0
Philadelphia 9, Tampa Bay 4
Kansas City 5, N.Y. Yankees 0
Baltimore 5, Boston 3
Toronto 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Minnesota 10, L.A. Angels 5
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0
Oakland 4, Houston 3, 12 innings
Arizona 6, Texas 0
San Diego 7, Seattle 3
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 4
N.Y. Mets 6, Toronto 2
Arizona 14, Texas 4
Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 7, Colorado 4
Minnesota 6, L.A. Angels 4
Boston 5, Baltimore 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 4, Kansas City 3, 11 innings
Oakland 5, Houston 4
Seattle 5, San Diego 2
Thursday’s Games
Colorado (Feltner 2-10) at Detroit (Skubal 16-4), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Spence 7-9) at Houston (Valdez 14-6), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Criswell 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-10), 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 8-6) at Cleveland (Williams 3-8), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Rocker 0-0) at Seattle (Miller 11-8), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 11, Colorado 0
Pittsburgh 6, Miami 4
Atlanta 12, Washington 0
Philadelphia 9, Tampa Bay 4
Toronto 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 2
Arizona 6, Texas 0
San Diego 7, Seattle 3
Chicago Cubs 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Toronto 2
Arizona 14, Texas 4
Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2
Washington 5, Atlanta 1
Detroit 7, Colorado 4
St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 1
Seattle 5, San Diego 2
San Francisco 13, Milwaukee 2
L.A. Dodgers 10, Chicago Cubs 8
Thursday’s Games
Colorado (Feltner 2-10) at Detroit (Skubal 16-4), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Junis 4-0) at St. Louis (Gray 12-9), 1:15 p.m.
Miami (McCaughan 0-0) at Washington (Parker 7-9), 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Montas 6-10) at San Francisco (Birdsong 3-5), 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
