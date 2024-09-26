All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|92
|66
|.582
|—
|z-Baltimore
|88
|70
|.557
|4
|Boston
|80
|79
|.503
|12½
|Tampa Bay
|78
|80
|.494
|14
|Toronto
|74
|85
|.465
|18½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|92
|67
|.579
|—
|Detroit
|84
|74
|.532
|7½
|Kansas City
|84
|74
|.532
|7½
|Minnesota
|82
|76
|.519
|9½
|Chicago
|38
|120
|.241
|53½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|86
|73
|.541
|—
|Seattle
|82
|77
|.516
|4
|Texas
|75
|83
|.475
|10½
|Oakland
|68
|90
|.430
|17½
|Los Angeles
|63
|95
|.399
|22½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Philadelphia
|94
|65
|.591
|—
|New York
|87
|70
|.554
|6
|Atlanta
|86
|71
|.548
|7
|Washington
|69
|89
|.437
|24½
|Miami
|58
|100
|.367
|35½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|90
|68
|.570
|—
|St. Louis
|81
|77
|.513
|9
|Chicago
|81
|78
|.509
|9½
|Cincinnati
|76
|83
|.478
|14½
|Pittsburgh
|74
|84
|.468
|16
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Los Angeles
|94
|64
|.595
|—
|z-San Diego
|91
|67
|.576
|3
|Arizona
|88
|71
|.553
|6½
|San Francisco
|79
|80
|.497
|15½
|Colorado
|60
|98
|.380
|34
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 1
Kansas City 1, Washington 0, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 3, L.A. Angels 2
Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Boston 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings
Miami 4, Minnesota 1
Houston 4, Seattle 3
Oakland 5, Texas 4
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle 8, Houston 1
Cleveland 5, Cincinnati 2
Kansas City 3, Washington 0
Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 1
Toronto 6, Boston 1
Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 7
Minnesota 8, Miami 3
Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings
Texas 5, Oakland 1
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City (Wacha 13-8) at Washington (Corbin 6-13), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Alexander 6-5) at Detroit (Olson 4-8), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 10-14) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-15), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Rocker 0-1) at Oakland (Ginn 0-1), 3:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Burnes 15-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Bellozo 3-4) at Minnesota (Festa 2-6), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs 10, Philadelphia 4
Kansas City 1, Washington 0, 10 innings
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 1
Miami 4, Minnesota 1
St. Louis 7, Colorado 3
San Francisco 11, Arizona 0
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 9, Chicago Cubs 6
Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 1
Cleveland 5, Cincinnati 2
Kansas City 3, Washington 0
Minnesota 8, Miami 3
St. Louis 5, Colorado 2
Arizona 8, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 3
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee (Civale 7-9) at Pittsburgh (Keller 11-11), 12:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 13-8) at Washington (Corbin 6-13), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Gibson 8-8) at Colorado (Freeland 5-8), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Bellozo 3-4) at Minnesota (Festa 2-6), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 6-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-6), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.