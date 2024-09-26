All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB z-New York 92 66 .582 — z-Baltimore 88 70 .557 4…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-New York 92 66 .582 — z-Baltimore 88 70 .557 4 Boston 80 79 .503 12½ Tampa Bay 78 80 .494 14 Toronto 74 85 .465 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 92 67 .579 — Detroit 84 74 .532 7½ Kansas City 84 74 .532 7½ Minnesota 82 76 .519 9½ Chicago 38 120 .241 53½

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Houston 86 73 .541 — Seattle 82 77 .516 4 Texas 75 83 .475 10½ Oakland 68 90 .430 17½ Los Angeles 63 95 .399 22½

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 94 65 .591 — New York 87 70 .554 6 Atlanta 86 71 .548 7 Washington 69 89 .437 24½ Miami 58 100 .367 35½

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 90 68 .570 — St. Louis 81 77 .513 9 Chicago 81 78 .509 9½ Cincinnati 76 83 .478 14½ Pittsburgh 74 84 .468 16

West Division

W L Pct GB z-Los Angeles 94 64 .595 — z-San Diego 91 67 .576 3 Arizona 88 71 .553 6½ San Francisco 79 80 .497 15½ Colorado 60 98 .380 34

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 1

Kansas City 1, Washington 0, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 3, L.A. Angels 2

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Boston 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings

Miami 4, Minnesota 1

Houston 4, Seattle 3

Oakland 5, Texas 4

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle 8, Houston 1

Cleveland 5, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 3, Washington 0

Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 1

Toronto 6, Boston 1

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 7

Minnesota 8, Miami 3

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings

Texas 5, Oakland 1

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City (Wacha 13-8) at Washington (Corbin 6-13), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Alexander 6-5) at Detroit (Olson 4-8), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 10-14) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-15), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 0-1) at Oakland (Ginn 0-1), 3:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Burnes 15-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Bellozo 3-4) at Minnesota (Festa 2-6), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 10, Philadelphia 4

Kansas City 1, Washington 0, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Miami 4, Minnesota 1

St. Louis 7, Colorado 3

San Francisco 11, Arizona 0

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, Chicago Cubs 6

Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 1

Cleveland 5, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 3, Washington 0

Minnesota 8, Miami 3

St. Louis 5, Colorado 2

Arizona 8, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 3

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Civale 7-9) at Pittsburgh (Keller 11-11), 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 13-8) at Washington (Corbin 6-13), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Gibson 8-8) at Colorado (Freeland 5-8), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Bellozo 3-4) at Minnesota (Festa 2-6), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 6-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-6), 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

