All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|82
|60
|.577
|—
|New York
|81
|60
|.574
|½
|Boston
|71
|70
|.504
|10½
|Tampa Bay
|69
|72
|.489
|12½
|Toronto
|67
|75
|.472
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|81
|60
|.574
|—
|Kansas City
|77
|65
|.542
|4½
|Minnesota
|76
|65
|.539
|5
|Detroit
|71
|71
|.500
|10½
|Chicago
|32
|110
|.225
|49½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|76
|65
|.539
|—
|Seattle
|72
|70
|.507
|4½
|Texas
|68
|74
|.479
|8½
|Oakland
|62
|80
|.437
|14½
|Los Angeles
|59
|82
|.418
|17
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|85
|56
|.603
|—
|Atlanta
|77
|64
|.546
|8
|New York
|77
|64
|.546
|8
|Washington
|62
|78
|.443
|22½
|Miami
|52
|89
|.369
|33
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|81
|60
|.574
|—
|Chicago
|72
|69
|.511
|9
|St. Louis
|71
|70
|.504
|10
|Cincinnati
|68
|74
|.479
|13½
|Pittsburgh
|66
|74
|.471
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|84
|57
|.596
|—
|San Diego
|81
|62
|.566
|4
|Arizona
|79
|63
|.556
|5½
|San Francisco
|69
|73
|.486
|15½
|Colorado
|53
|89
|.373
|31½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Houston 0
Minnesota 4, Tampa Bay 3
Seattle 6, Oakland 4
Texas 3, L.A. Angels 1
Detroit 4, San Diego 3
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Boston 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 0
Atlanta 3, Toronto 1
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 1
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 0
Houston 8, Arizona 0
Seattle 6, St. Louis 1
Cleveland 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Oakland 7, Detroit 6, 13 innings
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-3) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 7-4), 2:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 7-6) at Baltimore (Eflin 10-7), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Hurter 3-1) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 2-1) at Houston (Kikuchi 7-9), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 10-12) at Texas (Leiter 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-10) at Boston (Criswell 5-4), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 12-6) at Kansas City (Marsh 7-8), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 7-10) at St. Louis (Gibson 8-6), 7:15 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 14-9) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 5-6), 7:20 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 3-7) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Houston 0
San Francisco 3, Arizona 2
Philadelphia 5, Miami 2
Pittsburgh 9, Washington 4
Colorado 3, Atlanta 1
Detroit 4, San Diego 3
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Colorado 3, Milwaukee 2
Atlanta 3, Toronto 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings
Philadelphia 16, Miami 2
Houston 8, Arizona 0
Seattle 6, St. Louis 1
San Diego 5, San Francisco 1
Cleveland 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Washington at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Washington (Herz 2-7) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 6-4), 1:35 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-3) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 7-4), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 2-1) at Houston (Kikuchi 7-9), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Junis 4-0) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 7-9), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 12-6) at Miami (McCaughan 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Parker 7-9) at Pittsburgh (Keller 11-9), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado (Blach 3-7) at Milwaukee (Myers 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 7-10) at St. Louis (Gibson 8-6), 7:15 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 14-9) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 5-6), 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 11-9) at San Diego (Cease 12-10), 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 3-7) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Toronto at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
