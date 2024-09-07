All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 82 60 .577 — New York 81 60 .574 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 82 60 .577 — New York 81 60 .574 ½ Boston 71 70 .504 10½ Tampa Bay 69 72 .489 12½ Toronto 67 75 .472 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 81 60 .574 — Kansas City 77 65 .542 4½ Minnesota 76 65 .539 5 Detroit 71 71 .500 10½ Chicago 32 110 .225 49½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 76 65 .539 — Seattle 72 70 .507 4½ Texas 68 74 .479 8½ Oakland 62 80 .437 14½ Los Angeles 59 82 .418 17

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 85 56 .603 — Atlanta 77 64 .546 8 New York 77 64 .546 8 Washington 62 78 .443 22½ Miami 52 89 .369 33

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 81 60 .574 — Chicago 72 69 .511 9 St. Louis 71 70 .504 10 Cincinnati 68 74 .479 13½ Pittsburgh 66 74 .471 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 84 57 .596 — San Diego 81 62 .566 4 Arizona 79 63 .556 5½ San Francisco 69 73 .486 15½ Colorado 53 89 .373 31½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Houston 0

Minnesota 4, Tampa Bay 3

Seattle 6, Oakland 4

Texas 3, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 4, San Diego 3

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Boston 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 0

Atlanta 3, Toronto 1

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 1

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 0

Houston 8, Arizona 0

Seattle 6, St. Louis 1

Cleveland 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Oakland 7, Detroit 6, 13 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-3) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 7-4), 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 7-6) at Baltimore (Eflin 10-7), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Hurter 3-1) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 2-1) at Houston (Kikuchi 7-9), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 10-12) at Texas (Leiter 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-10) at Boston (Criswell 5-4), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 12-6) at Kansas City (Marsh 7-8), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 7-10) at St. Louis (Gibson 8-6), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 14-9) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 5-6), 7:20 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 3-7) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Houston 0

San Francisco 3, Arizona 2

Philadelphia 5, Miami 2

Pittsburgh 9, Washington 4

Colorado 3, Atlanta 1

Detroit 4, San Diego 3

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Colorado 3, Milwaukee 2

Atlanta 3, Toronto 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia 16, Miami 2

Houston 8, Arizona 0

Seattle 6, St. Louis 1

San Diego 5, San Francisco 1

Cleveland 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Washington at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Washington (Herz 2-7) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 6-4), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-3) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 7-4), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 2-1) at Houston (Kikuchi 7-9), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Junis 4-0) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 7-9), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 12-6) at Miami (McCaughan 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Parker 7-9) at Pittsburgh (Keller 11-9), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado (Blach 3-7) at Milwaukee (Myers 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 7-10) at St. Louis (Gibson 8-6), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 14-9) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 5-6), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 11-9) at San Diego (Cease 12-10), 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 3-7) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

