All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|89
|64
|.582
|—
|Baltimore
|85
|68
|.556
|4
|Boston
|76
|77
|.497
|13
|Tampa Bay
|75
|78
|.490
|14
|Toronto
|73
|80
|.477
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Cleveland
|89
|65
|.578
|—
|Kansas City
|82
|71
|.536
|6½
|Detroit
|80
|73
|.523
|8½
|Minnesota
|80
|73
|.523
|8½
|Chicago
|36
|117
|.235
|52½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|83
|70
|.542
|—
|Seattle
|78
|75
|.510
|5
|Texas
|73
|80
|.477
|10
|Oakland
|67
|86
|.438
|16
|Los Angeles
|62
|91
|.405
|21
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|91
|62
|.595
|—
|New York
|85
|68
|.556
|6
|Atlanta
|83
|70
|.542
|8
|Washington
|68
|85
|.444
|23
|Miami
|56
|97
|.366
|35
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|88
|65
|.575
|—
|Chicago
|78
|75
|.510
|10
|St. Louis
|77
|76
|.503
|11
|Cincinnati
|74
|80
|.481
|14½
|Pittsburgh
|72
|81
|.471
|16
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|91
|62
|.595
|—
|San Diego
|87
|66
|.569
|4
|Arizona
|85
|68
|.556
|6
|San Francisco
|74
|79
|.484
|17
|Colorado
|59
|94
|.386
|32
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland 5, Chicago Cubs 3
L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 13 innings
San Diego 4, Houston 0
San Francisco 5, Baltimore 3
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 4, 10 innings
Texas 2, Toronto 0
Detroit 4, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Yankees 2, Seattle 1, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 5, San Francisco 3
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
Toronto 4, Texas 0
Seattle 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1
Friday’s Games
Toronto (Berríos 16-9) at Tampa Bay (Alexander 6-5), 6:50 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Baltimore (Burnes 14-8), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Festa 2-6) at Boston (Fitts 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 12-11) at Texas (deGrom 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 10-13) at Houston (Verlander 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Black 0-4) at Kansas City (Wacha 13-7), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Lively 12-9) at St. Louis (Gibson 8-7), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-12) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-5), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-5) at Oakland (Ginn 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland 5, Chicago Cubs 3
Arizona 9, Colorado 4
San Diego 4, Houston 0
Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 1
San Francisco 5, Baltimore 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, Miami 4
N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 0
Milwaukee 2, Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 10, Pittsburgh 5
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 5, San Francisco 3
Atlanta 15, Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 20, Miami 4
Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 2
N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1
Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 6
Friday’s Games
Washington (Williams 5-0) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 10-8), 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 11-10) at Cincinnati (Martinez 9-6), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 8-8) at Miami (Bellozo 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 10-9) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-2), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 12-6) at Milwaukee (Rea 12-5), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Black 0-4) at Kansas City (Wacha 13-7), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Lively 12-9) at St. Louis (Gibson 8-7), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-12) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-5), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
