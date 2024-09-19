All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB z-New York 89 64 .582 — Baltimore 85 68 .556 4…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-New York 89 64 .582 — Baltimore 85 68 .556 4 Boston 76 77 .497 13 Tampa Bay 75 78 .490 14 Toronto 73 80 .477 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB z-Cleveland 89 65 .578 — Kansas City 82 71 .536 6½ Detroit 80 73 .523 8½ Minnesota 80 73 .523 8½ Chicago 36 117 .235 52½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 83 70 .542 — Seattle 78 75 .510 5 Texas 73 80 .477 10 Oakland 67 86 .438 16 Los Angeles 62 91 .405 21

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 91 62 .595 — New York 85 68 .556 6 Atlanta 83 70 .542 8 Washington 68 85 .444 23 Miami 56 97 .366 35

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 88 65 .575 — Chicago 78 75 .510 10 St. Louis 77 76 .503 11 Cincinnati 74 80 .481 14½ Pittsburgh 72 81 .471 16

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 91 62 .595 — San Diego 87 66 .569 4 Arizona 85 68 .556 6 San Francisco 74 79 .484 17 Colorado 59 94 .386 32

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland 5, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 13 innings

San Diego 4, Houston 0

San Francisco 5, Baltimore 3

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 4, 10 innings

Texas 2, Toronto 0

Detroit 4, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Yankees 2, Seattle 1, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 5, San Francisco 3

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Toronto 4, Texas 0

Seattle 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Berríos 16-9) at Tampa Bay (Alexander 6-5), 6:50 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Baltimore (Burnes 14-8), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Festa 2-6) at Boston (Fitts 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 12-11) at Texas (deGrom 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 10-13) at Houston (Verlander 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Black 0-4) at Kansas City (Wacha 13-7), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Lively 12-9) at St. Louis (Gibson 8-7), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-12) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-5), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-5) at Oakland (Ginn 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Arizona 9, Colorado 4

San Diego 4, Houston 0

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 1

San Francisco 5, Baltimore 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 0

Milwaukee 2, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 10, Pittsburgh 5

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 5, San Francisco 3

Atlanta 15, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 20, Miami 4

Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 2

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 6

Friday’s Games

Washington (Williams 5-0) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 10-8), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 11-10) at Cincinnati (Martinez 9-6), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 8-8) at Miami (Bellozo 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 10-9) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-2), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 12-6) at Milwaukee (Rea 12-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Black 0-4) at Kansas City (Wacha 13-7), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Lively 12-9) at St. Louis (Gibson 8-7), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-12) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-5), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

