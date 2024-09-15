All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 87 63 .580 — Baltimore 84 66 .560 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 87 63 .580 — Baltimore 84 66 .560 3 Boston 75 75 .500 12 Tampa Bay 73 77 .487 14 Toronto 72 78 .480 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 86 64 .573 — Kansas City 82 68 .547 4 Minnesota 79 70 .530 6½ Detroit 77 73 .513 9 Chicago 35 115 .233 51

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 81 68 .544 — Seattle 77 73 .513 4½ Texas 71 79 .473 10½ Oakland 65 85 .433 16½ Los Angeles 60 89 .403 21

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 90 59 .604 — Atlanta 81 68 .544 9 New York 81 68 .544 9 Washington 68 81 .456 22 Miami 55 95 .367 35½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 86 63 .577 — Chicago 76 73 .510 10 St. Louis 74 75 .497 12 Cincinnati 73 78 .483 14 Pittsburgh 71 78 .477 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 88 61 .591 — San Diego 85 65 .567 3½ Arizona 83 66 .557 5 San Francisco 72 78 .480 16½ Colorado 57 93 .380 31½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City 5, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 7, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 7, St. Louis 2

Cleveland 6, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 4, Detroit 2

Cincinnati 11, Minnesota 1

Chicago White Sox 7, Oakland 6

Seattle 5, Texas 4

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 4, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 9, Cincinnati 2

Toronto 3, St. Louis 2

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0

Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 3

Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2

Seattle 7, Texas 0

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 4

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (López 15-8) at Cleveland (Boyd 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 2-6) at Kansas City (Lugo 16-8), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Estes 7-7) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 13-3), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 3-10) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-6), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 7-12) at San Diego (Darvish 5-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City 5, Pittsburgh 1

Toronto 7, St. Louis 2

Washington 4, Miami 1

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Cincinnati 11, Minnesota 1

Atlanta 10, L.A. Dodgers 1

Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 10 innings

Milwaukee 15, Arizona 8

San Diego 8, San Francisco 0

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Minnesota 9, Cincinnati 2

Washington 4, Miami 3

Toronto 3, St. Louis 2

Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 3

Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 2

San Diego 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings

Arizona 11, Milwaukee 10, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 2

Monday’s Games

Washington (Irvin 10-12) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 11-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-2) at Atlanta (Fried 9-9), 7:20 p.m.

Oakland (Estes 7-7) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 13-3), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 12-6) at Milwaukee (Civale 6-8), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 10-2) at St. Louis (Pallante 6-8), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 10-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 7-12) at San Diego (Darvish 5-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

