All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|87
|63
|.580
|—
|Baltimore
|84
|66
|.560
|3
|Boston
|75
|75
|.500
|12
|Tampa Bay
|73
|77
|.487
|14
|Toronto
|72
|78
|.480
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|86
|64
|.573
|—
|Kansas City
|82
|68
|.547
|4
|Minnesota
|79
|70
|.530
|6½
|Detroit
|77
|73
|.513
|9
|Chicago
|35
|115
|.233
|51
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|81
|68
|.544
|—
|Seattle
|77
|73
|.513
|4½
|Texas
|71
|79
|.473
|10½
|Oakland
|65
|85
|.433
|16½
|Los Angeles
|60
|89
|.403
|21
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|90
|59
|.604
|—
|Atlanta
|81
|68
|.544
|9
|New York
|81
|68
|.544
|9
|Washington
|68
|81
|.456
|22
|Miami
|55
|95
|.367
|35½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|86
|63
|.577
|—
|Chicago
|76
|73
|.510
|10
|St. Louis
|74
|75
|.497
|12
|Cincinnati
|73
|78
|.483
|14
|Pittsburgh
|71
|78
|.477
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|88
|61
|.591
|—
|San Diego
|85
|65
|.567
|3½
|Arizona
|83
|66
|.557
|5
|San Francisco
|72
|78
|.480
|16½
|Colorado
|57
|93
|.380
|31½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City 5, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 7, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto 7, St. Louis 2
Cleveland 6, Tampa Bay 1
Baltimore 4, Detroit 2
Cincinnati 11, Minnesota 1
Chicago White Sox 7, Oakland 6
Seattle 5, Texas 4
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 3
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 4, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 9, Cincinnati 2
Toronto 3, St. Louis 2
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0
Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 3
Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2
Seattle 7, Texas 0
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 4
Monday’s Games
Minnesota (López 15-8) at Cleveland (Boyd 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 2-6) at Kansas City (Lugo 16-8), 7:40 p.m.
Oakland (Estes 7-7) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 13-3), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 3-10) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-6), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 7-12) at San Diego (Darvish 5-3), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City 5, Pittsburgh 1
Toronto 7, St. Louis 2
Washington 4, Miami 1
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 4
Cincinnati 11, Minnesota 1
Atlanta 10, L.A. Dodgers 1
Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 10 innings
Milwaukee 15, Arizona 8
San Diego 8, San Francisco 0
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Minnesota 9, Cincinnati 2
Washington 4, Miami 3
Toronto 3, St. Louis 2
Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 3
Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 2
San Diego 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings
Arizona 11, Milwaukee 10, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 2
Monday’s Games
Washington (Irvin 10-12) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 11-5), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-2) at Atlanta (Fried 9-9), 7:20 p.m.
Oakland (Estes 7-7) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 13-3), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 12-6) at Milwaukee (Civale 6-8), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 10-2) at St. Louis (Pallante 6-8), 7:45 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 10-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 7-12) at San Diego (Darvish 5-3), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
