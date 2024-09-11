Bailey Falter has no-hit bid for Pirates broken up in 7th inning against Marlins

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Bailey Falter had a no-hit bid broken up with one out in the seventh…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Bailey Falter had a no-hit bid broken up with one out in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

Jonah Bride dropped a single into left field after Miami had managed only three walks off the 27-year-old Falter.

Falter (8-7, 4.20 ERA) allowed a second hit, a leadoff single from Cristian Pache, in the eighth before being taken out after getting Kyle Stowers to fly to center. He struck out the side on 10 pitches in the first inning and had five strikeouts on 93 pitches (57 strikes), four coming against the first five batters.

“I actually had a terrible bullpen session, so I came out there, guns hot, and told myself, ‘Dude, I’m just going to grip this and rip it and see where it takes us.’ That’s what happens,” Falter said.

Pittsburgh went on to win 3-1 to sweep the three-game series.

The first of Falter’s three walks allowed came with Kyle Stowers reaching to start the third inning before being erased when Javier Sanoja grounded into a double play. Bride walked to lead off the fifth. Otto Lopez walked to start the seventh.

In four seasons since debuting in 2021, Falter is 18-21 with a 4.54 ERA in 85 games (56 starts) for the Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Falter was acquired on Aug. 1, 2023, in a trade that sent infielder Rodolfo Castro to Philadelphia.

“He’s proven that he’s a major-league starter,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. “I think last year, we traded for him, gave him the opportunity in different situations. But I think the ability to execute and, more importantly, the ability to execute a lot of times against completely right-handed or right-handed dominant lineups, which are challenging for left-handers.”

Pittsburgh was no-hit by the Cubs in a 12-0 loss on Sept. 4, managing three walks against Shota Imanaga, Nate Pearson and Porter Hodge. Chicago committed three errors.

Chicago’s was the most recent of 326 no-hitters in major-league history and fourth this season.

