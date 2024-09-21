Atlanta Dream to take on the New York Liberty Sunday

Atlanta Dream (15-25, 7-13 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (32-8, 16-4 Eastern Conference) New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT…

Atlanta Dream (15-25, 7-13 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (32-8, 16-4 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Liberty -12; over/under is 156.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND:

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Liberty play the Atlanta Dream.

The Liberty are 16-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York averages 22.8 assists per game to lead the Eastern Conference, paced by Sabrina Ionescu with 6.2.

The Dream are 7-13 in conference play. Atlanta ranks third in the WNBA with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Tina Charles averaging 2.5.

New York averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Atlanta gives up. Atlanta has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 42.5% shooting opponents of New York have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ionescu is averaging 18.2 points and 6.2 assists for the Liberty.

Charles is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Dream.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 7-3, averaging 85.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Dream: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Dream: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out for season (ankle), Aerial Powers: out for season (calf ).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

