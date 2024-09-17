Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins leaves Champions League game with apparent ankle injury

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins was substituted off in the 60th minute with what seemed to…

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins was substituted off in the 60th minute with what seemed to be an ankle injury during his team’s win over Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The England international was shown on the bench soon after with ice strapped to the back of his right ankle.

Coach Unai Emery indicated the issue was not serious.

“He’s working well, he played well and I decided to change him like another player. He’s OK,” Emery said.

Watkins earlier set up Jacob Ramsey’s goal to give Villa a 2-0 lead against its Swiss opponent. He briefly thought he’d scored a third goal before a video review detected a handball. Villa eventually won the game 3-0.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.