Arsenal sees red again as Trossard sent off against Man City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard was sent off just before halftime at Manchester City on Sunday with a second yellow card after kicking the ball away.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looked furious on the sideline as Trossard was given his marching orders.

The incident came after Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice was shown a second yellow card in the 49th for kicking the ball away in another Premier League game — Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Brighton on Aug. 31.

“I’m expecting 100 Premier League games this season to play 10 against 11 or 10 against 10 or nine against 10, let’s see,” Arteta said after the 2-2 draw.

Trossard had already been booked for a foul on Savinho and was sent off in the eighth minute of first-half stoppage time for delaying the restart after barging Bernardo Silva to the ground.

It wasn’t initially clear if the red card was for the foul on Bernardo. The Premier League later confirmed the sending off was a result of Trossard kicking the ball away.

Arsenal was leading 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium when Trossard went off through goals from Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Erling Haaland had given City the lead by scoring his 100th goal for the club in the ninth.

Substitute John Stones equalized for City.

