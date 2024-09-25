Argentina’s River Plate and Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro to meet in Copa Libertadores semifinals

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Argentina’s River Plate and Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro will face off for a place in the…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Argentina’s River Plate and Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro will face off for a place in the final of the Copa Libertadores, which is scheduled to take place in Buenos Aires on Nov. 30.

River Plate eliminated Chile’s Colo Colo 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-0 home win on Tuesday. Faculdo Colidio scored the only goal in the 16th minute.

Atletico Mineiro advanced on Wednesday after beating local rival and defending champion Fluminense 2-0 in Belo Horizonte with two goals by substitute striker Deyverson. Fluminense won the first leg in Rio de Janeiro last week 1-0.

Botafogo later Wednesday became the second team from Brazil into the semifinals, its first in more than 50 years.

Botafogo, which leads the Brazilian league, drew 1-1 at Sao Paulo and won a penalty shootout 5-4. Thiago Almada opened the scoring for the visitors in the 16th minute. Jonathan Calleri equalized for the hosts in the 87th minute at the Morumbis Stadium.

Its semifinal rival will be decided Thursday, when Uruguay’s Peñarol hosts Brazil’s Flamengo. Peñarol shocked Flamengo with a 1-0 victory at the Maracanã Stadium last week.

Brazilian teams have won the past five editions of South America’s most prestigious club soccer tournament.

