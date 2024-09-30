After the death of Johnny Gaudreau, the Blue Jackets look for better days and better hockey

Columbus Blue Jackets Last season: 25-48-9, last in the Metropolitan Division. COACH: Dean Evason (147-77-27 in four-plus seasons with the…

Columbus Blue Jackets

Last season: 25-48-9, last in the Metropolitan Division.

COACH: Dean Evason (147-77-27 in four-plus seasons with the Minnesota Wild), hired July 23.

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 15 at Florida.

DEPARTURES: F Alexandre Texier, F Patrik Laine, F Alexander Nylander, D Adam Clendening, coach Pascal Vincent.

ADDITIONS: F James van Riemsdyk, F Sean Monahan, D Jordan Harris, D Jack Johnson.

GOALIES: Elvis Merzlikins (13-17-8, 3.45 goals-against average, 0.897 save percentage) and Daniil Tarasov (8-11-3, 3.18, 0.908).

BetMGM STANLEY CUP ODDS: 300-1.

What to expect

The Blue jackets have missed the playoffs for the last four seasons. Now they have to find their way with a new general manager and a new coach while dealing with the grief of losing their star player, Johnny Gaudreau, in a tragic accident. Columbus has a core of veterans, including captain Boone Jenner, forwards Sean Kuraly and Kirill Marchenko, defenseman Zach Werenski and goalie Elvis Merzlikins, and a lot of younger players who have flashed game-changing talent. Newly acquired forwards James van Riemsdyk and Sean Monahan should provide some veteran leadership and scoring.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Columbus has some depth at center, signing Monahan to a five-year contract. Adam Fantilli will be back. He was having a great rookie year until he suffered a calf laceration from a skate in January. Cole Sillinger had a career-high 32 points in 77 games last season. Kent Johnson is returning from a shoulder injury the ended his season in February. The previous season, he was fifth among NHL rookies with 40 points in 79 games.

The not-so-good: The loss of Gaudreau will be tough for the Blue Jackets to get past, not only on the ice but in the locker room where his No. 13 jersey will hang this season. His 134 points in two seasons with Columbus won’t be easily replaced. One of the Blue Jackets’ best forwards, Patrik Laine, asked to be traded, and the organization complied. The defense last year was a problem. Columbus was the second worst in the league in goals allowed (3.63 per game). Their 76.3% penalty-kill rate was 26th.

Players to watch

Monahan wanted to come to Columbus to play alongside his best friend Gaudreau. The 29-year-old veteran, if his head is in the right place, could help carry this team forward as the top-line anchor. He signed a five-year, $27.5 million deal with the Blue Jackets in July. Fantilli looked great in his rookie year and could be ready to take a step forward with more responsibility. After a couple of sub-par seasons interrupted by injuries, Merzlikins hopes to establish himself as the undisputed No. 1 goalie again.

