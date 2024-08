World Tour Citi Open Results

Wednesday At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Washington Purse: $2,100,230 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Citi…

Wednesday

At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

Washington

Purse: $2,100,230

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Arthur Rinderknech (16), France, def. Juncheng Shang, China, 2-3, ret.

Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Aleksandar Vukic (14), Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (8), Spain, def. Mitchell Krueger, United States, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Flavio Cobolli (10), Italy, def. David Goffin, Belgium, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Aleksandar Kovacevic, United States, def. Roberto Carballes Baena (11), Spain, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3).

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (9), France, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6).

Alex Michelsen (15), United States, def. Mattia Bellucci, Italy, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Seongchan Hong, South Korea, def. Karen Khachanov (3), Russia, 6-2, 6-4.

Andrey Rublev (1), Russia, def. Luca van Assche, France, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Jordan Thompson (7), Australia, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Ben Shelton (2), United States, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (7), Russia, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Peyton Stearns, United States, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Daria Kasatkina (2), Russia, 2-6, 7-5, 6-0.

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Jack Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons (4), United States, def. Arthur Rinderknech, France, and Alexander Erler, Austria, 7-5, 2-6, 10-7.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Lloyd Glasspool (5), Britain, def. Evan King and Vasil Kirkov, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Sebastian Korda and Alex Michelsen, United States, def. Julian Cash, Britain, and Robert Galloway (7), United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Xinyu Jiang, China, and Fang-Hsien Wu, Taiwan, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Giuliana Olmos (2), Mexico, 6-2, 6-2.

Yana Sizikova and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Robin Montgomery and Clervie Ngounoue, United States, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-4.

Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend (1), United States, def. Hailey Baptiste and Peyton Stearns, United States, 6-0, 4-6, 10-4.

