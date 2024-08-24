Sun end Liberty’s 8-game win streak with 72-64 victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored 15 points to help the Connecticut Sun end New York’s eight-game winning streak…

Mabrey, who was acquired by the Sun right before the Olympic break, provided an offensive spark off the bench. The win moved Connecticut (22-8) 2 1/2 games behind New York for the top spot in the WNBA standings.

It was the Sun’s first win over New York (25-5) this season in four tries. Connecticut was playing the second half of a back-to-back. The Sun edged Chicago at home Friday night and have won three straight.

Connecticut took control in the third quarter, extending a two-point halftime lead to seven by the end of the period. The advantage grew to 66-53 on Olivia Nelson-Ododa’s shot with 5:45 left. New York scored the next five points, but could get no closer.

Things got chippy in the last 30 seconds when DiJonai Carrington took exception to a foul by Jaylyn Sherrod. Carrington and Sherrod were called for double technical fouls on the play.

LYNX 90, FEVER 80

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 31 points and Kayla McBride scored eight of her 19 points in the fourth quarter to help Minnesota clinch a playoff berth with a win over Caitlin Clark and Indiana.

Minnesota (22-8), which beat the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces 87-74 on Friday, has won six games in a row, including five straight by double figures since returning from the Olympic break.

Clark, the No. 1 pick in the draft, led Indiana (13-16) with 23 points and eight assists and became the fastest player in league history (29 games) to score at least 500 points (520) and record 200 assists (240).

Bridget Carleton hit a 3-pointer to give the Lynx a 10-point lead with 7:49 left before Lexie Hull sandwiched a pair of layups around a 3-pointer to cut Indiana’s deficit to 72-69 with 6:16 left.

McBride answered with a jumper and then added two 3-pointers in a 14-2 run that pushed the lead to 15 points with 3:23 remaining.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points for the Fever. Aliyah Boston added 10 points and 15 rebounds.

