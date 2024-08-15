Spring training schedule to open Feb. 20 with Cubs-Dodgers in Glendale, Arizona

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2025 spring training schedule opens Feb. 20 when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Chicago…

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2025 spring training schedule opens Feb. 20 when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Chicago Cubs in the Cactus League opener at Glendale, Arizona, and Grapefruit League play starts the following day when the New York Yankees host the Rays at Tampa, Florida.

All 30 teams are scheduled to play on Feb. 22, Major League Baseball said Thursday.

The Spring Breakout featuring prospects, which began this year, returns from March 13-16. Ninety-three players from this year’s breakout games have appeared in the big leagues this season.

Atlanta plays the Chicago Cubs in a crossover game at Mesa, Arizona, on March 24 and 25, and the Colorado Rockies play Minnesota on March 25 at Fort Myers, Florida.

Scheduled exhibitions at regular-season ballparks from March 23-25 include Cleveland at Arizona and Kansas City at Texas, with more to be added. Houston will host Triple-A Sugar Land at Minute Maid Park.

The season starts March 18 when the Dodgers play the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo, and other teams open March 27.



