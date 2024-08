Saturday’s Olympic Scores

Saturday, August 10 BASKETBALL Men Bronze Medal Serbia 93, Germany 83 BEACH VOLLEYBALL Men Bronze Medal Norway 2, Qatar 0…

Saturday, August 10

BASKETBALL

Men

Bronze Medal

Serbia 93, Germany 83

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Men

Bronze Medal

Norway 2, Qatar 0 (21-13, 21-16)

HANDBALL

Women

Bronze Medal

Denmark 30, Sweden 25

Gold Medal

Norway 29, France 21

FOOTBALL

Women

Gold Medal

United States 1, Brazil 0

VOLLEYBALL

Men

Gold Medal

France 3, Poland 0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-23)

Women

Bronze Medal

Brazil 3, Turkey 1 (25-21, 27-25, 22-25, 25-15)

WATER POLO

Men

Placing

Italy 10, Australia 6

Women

Placing

Bronze Medal

Greece 19, Canada 10

Netherlands 11, United States 10

Placing

Gold Medal

Hungary 15, Italy 12, Hungary wins 4-1 in shootout

Spain 11, Australia 9

