Sandro Tonali available for Newcastle again from Aug. 28 after ban for breaching betting rules

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Italy international Sandro Tonali will be available again for Newcastle from Aug. 28 following his ban for breaching betting rules.

The midfielder has been serving a 10-month ban issued by the Italian federation for betting on teams he played for, which has ruled him out of action since October. An independent regulatory commission also sanctioned Tonali with an extra two-month ban that was suspended until the end of the coming season.

Newcastle said it has received confirmation from Italy’s soccer federation that Tonali’s sanction will run up to and including Aug. 27.

Tonali will miss Newcastle’s opening two Premier League games, against Southampton and Bournemouth, as well as the English League Cup match against Nottingham Forest on Aug. 27.

His first match back could be at home to Tottenham on Sept. 1.

