Pro Picks: Eagles will beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, preventing a 3-peat

The Chiefs are going for a three-peat. Aaron Rodgers is trying to propel the Jets to prominence. The Ravens have unfinished business.

That’s just three of the contending teams in a stacked AFC.

The Bills, Bengals, Texans and Dolphins each have a legitimate chance to go deep in the postseason. The Jaguars could make a run and the Steelers are always competitive.

Then there’s the NFC where fewer teams have a shot at the Super Bowl. The 49ers are favorites to win the conference, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. But it’s been a rough training camp in San Francisco because of contract disputes.

The Eagles loaded up after a late-season collapse prevented them from going back to the Super Bowl. The Lions almost got there last season and will be in the mix again.

The Packers could take another step after Jordan Love led them to the division round. The Cowboys lost talent but still have Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons.

Pro Picks predictions per division:

NFC East

No team has repeated in this division since the Eagles won four titles in a row from 2001-04. The Cowboys took advantage of Philadelphia’s freefall from a 10-1 start so it’s the Eagles’ turn again. Jalen Hurts has something to prove after a disappointing season following a breakout year. Saquon Barkley joins him, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in a loaded offense. They’ve got two new and proven coordinators — Kellen Moore on offense and Vic Fangio on defense. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy somehow survived another playoff failure but Jerry Jones has to be running out of patience after three straight 12-win seasons ended too soon. QB Dak Prescott was a distant runner-up to Lamar Jackson for NFL MVP last season and still hasn’t received a contract extension. Dallas lost three starters on the offensive line and didn’t do much in free agency. The Washington Commanders have a new coach in Dan Quinn and may have found their franchise QB in Jayden Daniels. They’ll be improved. The Giants fell apart last season and Daniel Jones has to show he was worth the $160 million deal he got after leading New York to a playoff win in 2022.

1. Eagles

2. Cowboys

3. Commanders

4. Giants

NFC North

Detroit lived up to its preseason hype last season and would’ve reached its first Super Bowl if coach Dan Campbell didn’t stick to his aggressive approach on fourth downs in the NFC title game in San Francisco. Jared Goff has fulfilled his potential with the Lions and he has plenty of talent surrounding him, starting with All-Pro wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Packers didn’t lose a step in their first season without Aaron Rodgers. Jordan Love led them to a playoff rout over Dallas and became a $55 million a year QB. If the defense improves, Green Bay could challenge the Lions. There’s a ton of excitement in Chicago with No. 1 pick Caleb Williams taking over and plenty of talented players joining the Bears. They could make a playoff push. The Vikings suffered a major blow when rookie QB J.J. McCarthy was lost for the season. Sam Darnold has some talented players around him, but it’ll be difficult to stay competitive in a tough division without a star under center.

1. Lions

2. Packers

3. Bears

4. Vikings

NFC South

No Tom Brady was no problem for the Buccaneers. Baker led Tampa Bay to its third straight division title and a playoff rout over Philly. The Bucs re-signed several key players and remain the team to beat in a division that has improved. Kirk Cousins’ arrival in Atlanta along with new coach Raheem Morris has the Falcons in position to end a playoff drought. They’re favorites to win the division, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Cousins has playmakers and the defense got a big boost with the recent additions of Matthew Judon and Justin Simmons. Derek Carr had a so-so first season in New Orleans and there’s no reason to think it’ll get better unless the Saints’ defense carries the team. Bryce Young’s rookie year was a disaster in Carolina and the Panthers turned to head coach Dave Canales to help develop their franchise QB. Canales is the right man for the job and the team will be better, though it may not reflect in the standings.

1. Buccaneers

2. Falcons

3. Saints

4. Panthers

NFC West

The 49ers have dominated the division and nearly won the Super Bowl last season when Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey finished in the top four for NFL MVP. They’re talented enough to avoid a Super Bowl hangover but need Trent Williams to settle his contract dispute to get back to the big game. Sean McVay’s best coaching season turned the Rams into a playoff team when most thought they were rebuilding. Matthew Stafford has talent around him. Replacing Aaron Donald will be difficult for Los Angeles. Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Cardinals will be a sneaky team in the division with a shot to surprise folks. New coach Mike Macdonald should help the Seahawks get tougher on defense but Geno Smith has to play more like he did in his breakout 2022 season for Seattle to have any shot at winning the division.

1. 49ers

2. Rams

3. Cardinals

4. Seahawks

AFC East

Aaron Rodgers returns from a torn Achilles tendon that ended his first season with the Jets after just four plays. He has playmakers around him and an improved offensive line. All-Pros Quincy Williams and Sauce Gardner lead a stingy defense that would get a major boost if edge rusher Haason Reddick resolves his contract dispute. If the 40-year-old Rodgers stays healthy, the Jets should end the NFL’s longest active playoff drought. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ four-year streak of winning the division is in peril. Top receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis are gone, among a lot of roster turnover. There’s pressure on Allen to get Buffalo past the divisional round but he may not have enough pieces to help him. The Dolphins paid Tua Tagovailoa to deliver a playoff win and he’s got Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and a dynamic run game. Miami needs its defense to step up to have success in January. The days of New England’s dynasty are long past. Jerod Mayo begins a new era for the Patriots, who may have their franchise QB in Drake Maye.

1. Jets

2. Bills

3. Dolphins

4. Patriots

AFC North

The Bengals will go as far as Joe Burrow’s health allows. He has the playmakers to help him. The defense got a boost with the addition of defensive tackles Sheldon Rankins and rookie Kris Jenkins plus safety Geno Stone came over from Baltimore. Lamar Jackson won his second MVP award and led the Ravens to eight wins by 14 points or more over winning teams. Yet Baltimore lost at home to the Chiefs in the AFC title game. The Ravens added Derrick Henry to strengthen one of the league’s top rushing offenses and help offset working behind a rebuilt offensive line. The defense lost coordinator Mike Macdonald, linebacker Patrick Queen and Stone. Russell Wilson gets another chance to be successful in Pittsburgh where Mike Tomlin always find a way to have a winning record. Justin Fields is waiting if Wilson slips up. A defense led by T.J. Watt is the main reason the Steelers will push for a playoff spot. Joe Flacco isn’t around to take Cleveland where Deshaun Watson hasn’t. The Browns reached the playoffs without Watson, Nick Chubb and several key players. They’ll need AP Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and a top-ranked defense to get them back there again.

1. Bengals

2. Ravens

3. Steelers

4. Browns

AFC South

The Jaguars were 8-3 and heading toward their second straight division title under Doug Pederson before losing five of six to miss the playoffs. They gave Trevor Lawrence $275 million to deliver a championship and added players to improve the offense line and strengthen a deep D-line. Rookie WR Brian Thomas Jr. should make an immediate impact. The worst-to-first Texans led by coach DeMeco Ryans, QB C.J. Stroud and edge Will Anderson Jr. are positioned to repeat in a division that’s become more competitive. Anthony Richardson is healthy and ready to prove he was worthy of being the No. 4 pick by the Colts last season. The O-line has to keep him healthy to give Indianapolis a chance to compete. The Titans fired Mike Vrabel after a losing season and brought in Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to help Will Levis develop. Tennessee also spent money to surround Levis with more talent, signing wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd and running back Tony Pollard. If Levis proves he can be the franchise QB going forward this will be a successful season.

1. Jaguars

2. Texans

3. Colts

4. Titans

AFC West

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have owned the division since 2016 and there’s no reason to think they’re slowing down. They’re trying to become the first team to three-peat in the Super Bowl era and have the talent to do it. The Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh, putting a proven winner in charge. He’s got Justin Herbert but may need time to get Los Angeles to the postseason. Journeyman Gardner Minshew has Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker and Brock Bowers around him in Las Vegas. Christian Wilkins teams up with Maxx Crosby on a ferocious D-line. But the Raiders will struggle to reach nine wins. Broncos coach Sean Payton jettisoned Russell Wilson and handed the starting job to rookie Bo Nix. Denver lost key players because of salary cap issues thanks to Wilson’s dead cap hit. Payton will make sure the team improves but there’s a long way to go.

1. Chiefs

2. Chargers

3. Raiders

4. Broncos

NFC division winners: Eagles, Lions, Buccaneers, 49ers

NFC wild-card teams: Cowboys, Packers, Falcons

NFC championship: Eagles over 49ers

AFC division winners: Jets, Bengals, Jaguars, Chiefs

AFC wild-card teams: Bills, Ravens, Texans

AFC championship: Chiefs over Bengals

Super Bowl: Eagles over Chiefs

