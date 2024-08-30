Pirates reinstate OF Andrew McCutchen from injured list. 5-time All-Star hurt knee running bases

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates reinstated outfielder Andrew McCutchen from the 10-day injured list on Friday after he had…

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates reinstated outfielder Andrew McCutchen from the 10-day injured list on Friday after he had been out with left knee inflammation.

The club made several moves before opening a three-game series against AL Central-leading Cleveland.

Pittsburgh also placed reliever Ben Heller on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, and right-hander Daulton Jefferies, who is on the 60-day injured list, will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis.

The 37-year-old McCutchen got hurt while running the bases against Seattle on Aug. 16. The five-time All-Star is batting .235 with 16 homers and 40 RBIs in 101 games this season.

McCutchen signed a one-year, $5 million contract with Pittsburgh in December. He’s in his second stint with the Pirates after stops with the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers.

Heller is 0-1 with an 11.25 ERA in eight relief appearances for Pittsburgh. This is the right-hander’s first season with the Pirates after pitching for the Yankees and Atlanta Braves.

