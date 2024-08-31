Philadelphia Phillies host the Atlanta Braves Saturday

Atlanta Braves (74-61, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (79-56, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:15…

Atlanta Braves (74-61, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (79-56, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (8-7, 3.50 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (12-6, 2.74 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 176 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -148, Braves +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

Philadelphia has a 45-25 record at home and a 79-56 record overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Atlanta is 74-61 overall and 38-33 in road games. The Braves have hit 179 total home runs to rank fourth in the majors.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Braves hold a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 28 home runs while slugging .454. J.T. Realmuto is 13-for-37 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has 27 doubles and 37 home runs while hitting .309 for the Braves. Matt Olson is 13-for-40 with seven doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Braves: 7-3, .255 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Alec Bohm: day-to-day (hand), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.