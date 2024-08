Thursday Women Round 3 Heat 1 Caroline Marks, United States, def. Yang Siqi, China, 6.93-1.63. Heat 2 Tyler Wright, Australia,…

Thursday

Women

Round 3

Heat 1

Caroline Marks, United States, def. Yang Siqi, China, 6.93-1.63.

Heat 2

Tyler Wright, Australia, def. Anat Lelior, Israel, 11.1-7.74.

Heat 3

Johanne Defay, France, def. Vahine Fierro, France, 9.0-7.54.

Heat 4

Carissa Moore, United States, def. Sarah Baum, South Africa, 8.16-3.87.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.