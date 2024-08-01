Olympic Shooting Results

Thursday
Men
50m Rifle 3 Positions
Final
1. Liu Yukun, China, (594, 463.6), 1057.6.
2. Serhiy Kulish, Ukraine, (592, 461.3), 1053.3.
3. Swapnil Kusale, India, (590, 451.4), 1041.4.
4. Jiri Privratsky, Czech Republic, (590, 440.7), 1030.7.
5. Jon-Hermann Hegg, Norway, (593, 430.2), 1023.2.
6. Lucas Bernard Denis Kryzs, France, (592, 418.9), 1010.9.
7. Tomasz Bartnik, Poland, (591, 408.8), 999.8.
8. Lazar Kovacevic, Serbia, (592, 407.4), 999.4.
