Olympic Shooting Results

The Associated Press

August 1, 2024, 4:27 AM

Thursday

Men

50m Rifle 3 Positions

Final

1. Liu Yukun, China, (594, 463.6), 1057.6.

2. Serhiy Kulish, Ukraine, (592, 461.3), 1053.3.

3. Swapnil Kusale, India, (590, 451.4), 1041.4.

4. Jiri Privratsky, Czech Republic, (590, 440.7), 1030.7.

5. Jon-Hermann Hegg, Norway, (593, 430.2), 1023.2.

6. Lucas Bernard Denis Kryzs, France, (592, 418.9), 1010.9.

7. Tomasz Bartnik, Poland, (591, 408.8), 999.8.

8. Lazar Kovacevic, Serbia, (592, 407.4), 999.4.

