Olympic Fencing Results

Japan (Kazuyasu Minobe 0-1; Masaru Yamada 3-0; Koki Kano 2-1; Akira Komata 1-1), def. Venezuela (Francisco Limardo 0-2; Grabiel Lugo 1-2; Ruben Limardo Gascon 2-1; Jesus Limardo 0-1), 39-33, 47:58.
Hungary (Mate Tamas Koch 3-0; Tibor Andrasfi 2-1; Gergely Siklosi 2-1), def. Kazakhstan (Ruslan Kurbanov 1-2; Elmir Alimzhanov 1-2; Vadim Sharlaimov 0-3), 45-30, 55:07.
