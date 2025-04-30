Scott, Nootbar, Winn hit consecutive homers, Cards beat Reds 6-0 and stop Cincy’s 5-game win streak

CINCINNATI (AP) — Victor Scott II, Lars Nootbaar and Masyn Winn hit consecutive home runs in the ninth inning, with…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Victor Scott II, Lars Nootbaar and Masyn Winn hit consecutive home runs in the ninth inning, with Winn going deep for the second time in the game, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Cincinnati 6-0 in a doubleheader opener Wednesday to stop the Reds’ five-game winning streak.

Winn homered on the third pitch of the game from Brady Singer (4-1). Scott hit a three-run homer in the ninth against Alexis Díaz, and Nootbaar and Winn followed as St. Louis hit three homers in a 14-pitch span.

Miles Mikolas (1-2) allowed three hits and no walks in 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts. The Cardinals had been 0-5 in his previous starts.

Kyle Leahy, JoJo Romero and Matt Svanson followed with hitless relief in the Cardinals’ third shutout. Cincinnati was blanked for the fourth time.

Singer (4-1) gave up two hits and three walks in six innings.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was ejected by plate umpire Bruce Dreckman in the eighth after arguing a called strike to Winn, the 17th ejection of his managerial career and second this season.

Winn hit his second and third homers this season, walked twice and stole a base. Nootbar’s homer was his fifth. Scott hit his second homer and stole his 10th base.

Cincinnati’s Elly De La Cruz extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games and stole two bases for a major league-leading 13. Gavin Lux went 0 for 3 with a walk, ending his 12-game hitting streak.

Reds outfielder Austin Hays (hamstring) is day to day.

Tyler Callihan, a 24-year-old selected on the third round of the 2019 amateur draft, went 0 for 2 and played left field in his major league debut.

Cincinnati placed infielder Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day injured list with a lower-back injury. He is hitting .113.

Key moment

Díaz has given up four home runs this season, matching his 2023 total and two shy of his 2024 total.

Key stat

Mikolas had an 11.25 ERA after two starts but has lowered in to 4.66. He hasn’t allowed a homer in 29 innings this season.

Up next

Cardinals LHP Steven Matz (2-0, 1.80) and Reds RHP Chase Petty (major league debut) were to start the second game.

