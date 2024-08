Olympic Canoe-Kayak Results

Wednesday Men Kayak Single 1000m Heat 1 1. Fernando Pimenta, Portugal, 3:29.76 (SF). 2. Uladzislau Kravets, AIN, 3:32.07 (SF). 3.…

Wednesday

Men

Kayak Single 1000m

Heat 1

1. Fernando Pimenta, Portugal, 3:29.76 (SF).

2. Uladzislau Kravets, AIN, 3:32.07 (SF).

3. Jonas Ecker, United States, 3:37.21 (QF).

4. Saeid Fazloula, Refugee Olympic Team, 3:42.80 (QF).

5. Achraf Elaidi, Morocco, 3:50.36 (QF).

6. Tuva’a Clifton, Samoa, 3:54.49 (QF).

Heat 2

1. Anton Winkelmann, Germany, 3:27.80 (SF).

2. Martin Nathell, Sweden, 3:28.36 (SF).

3. Francisco Cubelos, Spain, 3:28.40 (QF).

4. Zhang Dong, China, 3:35.83 (QF).

5. Rene Holten Poulsen, Denmark, 3:40.14 (QF).

6. Aaron Small, United States, 3:40.87 (QF).

Heat 3

1. Balint Kopasz, Hungary, 3:26.44 (SF).

2. Agustin Vernice, Argentina, 3:27.18 (SF).

3. Hamish Lovemore, South Africa, 3:28.19 (QF).

4. Andrej Olijnik, Lithuania, 3:38.02 (QF).

5. Matias Valentin Otero Ezcurra, Uruguay, 3:43.65 (QF).

6. Bekarys Ramatulla, Kazakhstan, 3:44.47 (QF).

Heat 4

1. Adam Varga, Hungary, 3:28.56 (SF).

2. Jakob Thordsen, Germany, 3:29.88 (SF).

3. Maxime Beaumont, France, 3:30.64 (QF).

4. Artuur Peters, Belgium, 3:31.55 (QF).

5. Adrian del Rio, Spain, 3:33.81 (QF).

6. Ali Aghamirzaeijenaghard, Iran, 3:36.58 (QF).

Heat 5

1. Tom Green, Australia, 3:35.99 (SF).

2. Josef Dostal, Czech Republic, 3:37.83 (SF).

3. Shakhriyor Makhkamov, Uzbekistan, 3:40.25 (QF).

4. Vagner Junior Souta, Brazil, 3:46.17 (QF).

5. Andrew James Birkett, South Africa, 3:53.31 (QF).

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal 1

1. Maxime Beaumont, France, 3:29.66 (SF).

2. Matias Valentin Otero Ezcurra, Uruguay, 3:30.81 (SF).

3. Ali Aghamirzaeijenaghard, Iran, 3:33.78 (X).

4. Zhang Dong, China, 3:37.75 (X).

5. Jonas Ecker, United States, 3:41.77 (X).

6. Vagner Junior Souta, Brazil, 3:50.72 (X).

7. Tuva’a Clifton, Samoa, 3:55.20 (X).

Quarterfinal 2

1. Rene Holten Poulsen, Denmark, 3:35.48 (SF).

2. Hamish Lovemore, South Africa, 3:36.64 (SF).

3. Andrew James Birkett, South Africa, 3:38.11 (X).

4. Saeid Fazloula, Refugee Olympic Team, 3:40.94 (X).

5. Bekarys Ramatulla, Kazakhstan, 3:45.77 (X).

6. Artuur Peters, Belgium, 3:51.20 (X).

Quarterfinal 3

1. Adrian del Rio, Spain, 3:30.39 (SF).

2. Francisco Cubelos, Spain, 3:33.74 (SF).

3. Shakhriyor Makhkamov, Uzbekistan, 3:35.43 (X).

4. Andrej Olijnik, Lithuania, 3:36.72 (X).

5. Aaron Small, United States, 3:42.05 (X).

6. Achraf Elaidi, Morocco, 4:02.27 (X).

Canoe Single 1000m

Heat 1

1. Wiktor Glazunow, Poland, 3:48.40 (SF).

2. Zakhar Petrov, AIN, 3:49.86 (SF).

3. Jose Ramon Pelier Cordova, Cuba, 3:52.17 (QF).

4. Nicolae Craciun, Italy, 3:53.90 (QF).

5. Ji Bowen, China, 4:02.85 (QF).

Heat 2

1. Martin Fuksa, Czech Republic, 3:50.39 (SF).

2. Isaquias Queiroz, Brazil, 3:53.94 (SF).

3. Fernando Dayan Jorge Enriquez, Refugee Olympic Team, 3:54.90 (QF).

4. Daniel Fejes, Hungary, 3:56.00 (QF).

5. Pablo Crespo, Spain, 4:05.05 (QF).

Heat 3

1. Catalin Chirila, Romania, 3:44.75 (SF).

2. Adrien Bart, France, 3:46.93 (SF).

3. Carlo Tacchini, Italy, 3:59.59 (QF).

4. Sergey Yemelyanov, Kazakhstan, 4:05.31 (QF).

5. Pavlo Altukhov, Ukraine, 4:11.32 (QF).

Heat 4

1. Serghei Tarnovschi, Moldova, 3:49.27 (SF).

2. Connor Fitzpatrick, Canada, 3:50.79 (SF).

3. Mateus Nunes Bastos dos Santos, Brazil, 3:52.60 (QF).

4. Lai Kuan-Chieh, Taiwan, 4:01.26 (QF).

5. Ghailene Khattali, Tunisia, 4:23.05 (QF).

Heat 5

1. Sebastian Brendel, Germany, 3:45.48 (SF).

2. Liu Hao, China, 3:45.85 (SF).

3. Balazs Adolf, Hungary, 3:48.21 (QF).

4. Mohammad Nabi Rezaei, Iran, 4:10.36 (QF).

5. Benilson Sanda, Angola, 4:11.40 (QF).

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal 1

1. Daniel Fejes, Hungary, 3:47.88 (SF).

2. Jose Ramon Pelier Cordova, Cuba, 3:49.41 (SF).

3. Pavlo Altukhov, Ukraine, 3:51.58 (X).

4. Mohammad Nabi Rezaei, Iran, 3:52.41 (X).

5. Mateus Nunes Bastos dos Santos, Brazil, 4:08.50 (X).

Quarterfinal 2

1. Carlo Tacchini, Italy, 3:49.15 (SF).

2. Pablo Crespo, Spain, 3:50.24 (SF).

3. Nicolae Craciun, Italy, 3:53.13 (X).

4. Lai Kuan-Chieh, Taiwan, 3:58.79 (X).

5. Benilson Sanda, Angola, 4:12.73 (X).

Quarterfinal 3

1. Balazs Adolf, Hungary, 3:53.65 (SF).

2. Ji Bowen, China, 3:56.36 (SF).

3. Sergey Yemelyanov, Kazakhstan, 3:59.68 (X).

4. Fernando Dayan Jorge Enriquez, Refugee Olympic Team, 4:06.63 (X).

5. Ghailene Khattali, Tunisia, 4:28.44 (X).

Women

Kayak Single 500m

Heat 1

1. Aimee Fisher, New Zealand, 1:49.16 (SF).

2. Brenda Rojas, Argentina, 1:52.68 (SF).

3. Yoana Georgieva, Bulgaria, 1:55.76 (QF).

4. Ruth Vorsselman, Netherlands, 1:56.88 (QF).

5. Enja Roesseling, Germany, 1:56.88 (QF).

6. Hedda Oritsland, Norway, 1:58.05 (QF).

7. Samaa Ahmed, Egypt, 2:18.52 (QF).

Heat 2

1. Alida Dora Gazso, Hungary, 1:50.78 (SF).

2. Alyce Wood, Australia, 1:51.39 (SF).

3. Melina Andersson, Sweden, 1:51.84 (QF).

4. Yin Mengdie, China, 1:52.29 (QF).

5. Lize Broekx, Belgium, 1:52.32 (QF).

6. Estefania Fernandez, Spain, 1:54.74 (QF).

7. Saman Soltani, Refugee Olympic Team, 2:02.19 (QF).

Heat 3

1. Wang Nan, China, 1:51.28 (SF).

2. Hermien Peters, Belgium, 1:51.46 (SF).

3. Dominika Putto, Poland, 1:52.49 (QF).

4. Anamaria Govorcinovic, Croatia, 1:55.51 (QF).

5. Manon Hostens, France, 1:57.13 (QF).

6. Beatriz Briones Fragoza, Mexico, 1:58.10 (QF).

7. Raina Taitingfong, Guam, 2:29.66 (QF).

Heat 4

1. Linnea Stensils, Sweden, 1:50.16 (SF).

2. Milica Novakovic, Serbia, 1:50.37 (SF).

3. Anezka Paloudova, Czech Republic, 1:51.90 (QF).

4. Mariya Povkh, Ukraine, 1:54.13 (QF).

5. Ana Paula Vergutz, Brazil, 1:54.98 (QF).

6. Karina Alanis Morales, Mexico, 1:56.30 (QF).

7. Samalulu Clifton, Samoa, 2:02.12 (QF).

Heat 5

1. Lisa Carrington, New Zealand, 1:48.51 (SF).

2. Selma Konijn, Netherlands, 1:49.28 (SF).

3. Michelle Russell, Canada, 1:51.00 (QF).

4. Begona Lazkano, Spain, 1:55.54 (QF).

5. Esti Olivier, South Africa, 1:55.98 (QF).

6. Ekaterina Shubina, Uzbekistan, 1:58.37 (QF).

Heat 6

1. Tamara Csipes, Hungary, 1:50.21 (SF).

2. Emma Aastrand Jorgensen, Denmark, 1:50.93 (SF).

3. Teresa Portela, Portugal, 1:51.03 (QF).

4. Riley Melanson, Canada, 1:54.11 (QF).

5. Jiexian Stephenie Chen, Singapore, 1:58.52 (QF).

6. Tiffany Amber Koch, South Africa, 2:02.76 (QF).

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal 1

1. Lize Broekx, Belgium, 1:49.78 (SF).

2. Michelle Russell, Canada, 1:49.79 (SF).

3. Yoana Georgieva, Bulgaria, 1:51.74 (SF).

4. Anamaria Govorcinovic, Croatia, 1:52.92 (SF).

5. Jiexian Stephenie Chen, Singapore, 1:53.88 (SF).

6. Ekaterina Shubina, Uzbekistan, 1:54.63 (X).

7. Hedda Oritsland, Norway, 1:56.24 (X).

8. Samalulu Clifton, Samoa, 1:59.64 (X).

Quarterfinal 2

1. Melina Andersson, Sweden, 1:49.21 (SF).

2. Estefania Fernandez, Spain, 1:51.24 (SF).

3. Mariya Povkh, Ukraine, 1:52.09 (SF).

4. Teresa Portela, Portugal, 1:52.40 (SF).

5. Manon Hostens, France, 1:52.82 (SF).

6. Tiffany Amber Koch, South Africa, 1:56.81 (X).

7. Samaa Ahmed, Egypt, 2:14.39 (X).

Quarterfinal 3

1. Dominika Putto, Poland, 1:51.82 (SF).

2. Ruth Vorsselman, Netherlands, 1:52.35 (SF).

3. Beatriz Briones Fragoza, Mexico, 1:53.05 (SF).

4. Begona Lazkano, Spain, 1:53.83 (SF).

5. Ana Paula Vergutz, Brazil, 1:56.09 (SF).

6. Saman Soltani, Refugee Olympic Team, 2:01.43 (X).

Quarterfinal 4

1. Anezka Paloudova, Czech Republic, 1:49.43 (SF).

2. Yin Mengdie, China, 1:49.74 (SF).

3. Riley Melanson, Canada, 1:50.16 (SF).

4. Enja Roesseling, Germany, 1:52.74 (SF).

5. Karina Alanis Morales, Mexico, 1:52.86 (SF).

6. Esti Olivier, South Africa, 1:53.21 (X).

7. Raina Taitingfong, Guam, 2:27.03 (X).

