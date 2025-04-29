Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Cleveland 15 13 .536 — Houston 15 13 .536 — Boston…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Cleveland 15 13 .536 — Houston 15 13 .536 — Boston 16 14 .533 — Athletics 15 14 .517 ½ Texas 15 14 .517 ½ Tampa Bay 14 14 .500 1 Kansas City 14 15 .483 1½ Toronto 13 15 .464 2 Minnesota 13 16 .448 2½ Los Angeles 12 15 .444 2½ Baltimore 11 17 .393 4 Chicago 7 21 .250 8

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 11, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Houston 8, Detroit 5

Athletics 2, Texas 1

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Athletics at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Jobe 2-0) at Houston (Wesneski 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-0) at Seattle (Hancock 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 2-1) at Cleveland (Ortiz 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Carrasco 2-1) at Baltimore (Povich 1-2), 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Giolito 0-0) at Toronto (Berríos 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (Myers 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Athletics (Severino 1-3) at Texas (Eovaldi 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Athletics at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Francisco 19 10 .655 +3 San Diego 17 11 .607 +1½ Cincinnati 16 13 .552 — Arizona 15 13 .536 ½ Philadelphia 15 13 .536 ½ Milwaukee 14 15 .483 2 Atlanta 13 15 .464 2½ Washington 13 16 .448 3 Miami 12 16 .429 3½ St. Louis 12 17 .414 4 Pittsburgh 11 18 .379 5 Colorado 4 24 .143 11½

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 19, Washington 5

Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 6, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Miami 6, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Sale 1-2) at Colorado (Dollander 1-3), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Quantrill 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 2-1) at San Diego (King 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 2-0) at Cincinnati (Abbott 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 2-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:45 p.m.

Arizona (Burnes 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Myers 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

