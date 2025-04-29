Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Cleveland
|15
|13
|.536
|—
|Houston
|15
|13
|.536
|—
|Boston
|16
|14
|.533
|—
|Athletics
|15
|14
|.517
|½
|Texas
|15
|14
|.517
|½
|Tampa Bay
|14
|14
|.500
|1
|Kansas City
|14
|15
|.483
|1½
|Toronto
|13
|15
|.464
|2
|Minnesota
|13
|16
|.448
|2½
|Los Angeles
|12
|15
|.444
|2½
|Baltimore
|11
|17
|.393
|4
|Chicago
|7
|21
|.250
|8
___
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 11, Cleveland 1
Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Houston 8, Detroit 5
Athletics 2, Texas 1
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Athletics at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Jobe 2-0) at Houston (Wesneski 1-2), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-0) at Seattle (Hancock 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (López 2-1) at Cleveland (Ortiz 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Carrasco 2-1) at Baltimore (Povich 1-2), 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Giolito 0-0) at Toronto (Berríos 1-1), 7:07 p.m.
Milwaukee (Myers 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Athletics (Severino 1-3) at Texas (Eovaldi 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Athletics at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Francisco
|19
|10
|.655
|+3
|San Diego
|17
|11
|.607
|+1½
|Cincinnati
|16
|13
|.552
|—
|Arizona
|15
|13
|.536
|½
|Philadelphia
|15
|13
|.536
|½
|Milwaukee
|14
|15
|.483
|2
|Atlanta
|13
|15
|.464
|2½
|Washington
|13
|16
|.448
|3
|Miami
|12
|16
|.429
|3½
|St. Louis
|12
|17
|.414
|4
|Pittsburgh
|11
|18
|.379
|5
|Colorado
|4
|24
|.143
|11½
___
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 19, Washington 5
Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 1
Atlanta 6, Colorado 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Miami 6, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta (Sale 1-2) at Colorado (Dollander 1-3), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Quantrill 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 2-1) at San Diego (King 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 2-0) at Cincinnati (Abbott 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 2-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:45 p.m.
Arizona (Burnes 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Myers 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.