Men’s Gold Medal Game Netherlands 1, Germany 1, Netherlands wins 3-1 in shootout Netherlands 0 0 0 1 3 —…

Men’s Gold Medal Game

Netherlands 1, Germany 1, Netherlands wins 3-1 in shootout

Netherlands 0 0 0 1 3 — 1 Germany 0 0 0 1 1 — 1

Netherlands_T. Brinkman 1.

Germany_T. Prinz 1.

Green Cards_N. Wellen, Germany, 18′. J. Grosse, Germany, 44′.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Martin Madden, Britain. Steve Rogers, Australia. Gareth Greenfield, New Zealand. Daniel Barstow, Britain.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.