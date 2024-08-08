Men’s Gold Medal Game
Netherlands 1, Germany 1, Netherlands wins 3-1 in shootout
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|—
|1
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|—
|1
Netherlands_T. Brinkman 1.
Germany_T. Prinz 1.
Green Cards_N. Wellen, Germany, 18′. J. Grosse, Germany, 44′.
Yellow Cards_None.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Martin Madden, Britain. Steve Rogers, Australia. Gareth Greenfield, New Zealand. Daniel Barstow, Britain.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.