Netherlands 1, Germany 1, Netherlands wins 3-1 in shootout

The Associated Press

August 8, 2024, 2:54 PM

Men’s Gold Medal Game

Netherlands 0 0 0 1 3 1
Germany 0 0 0 1 1 1

Netherlands_T. Brinkman 1.

Germany_T. Prinz 1.

Green Cards_N. Wellen, Germany, 18′. J. Grosse, Germany, 44′.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Martin Madden, Britain. Steve Rogers, Australia. Gareth Greenfield, New Zealand. Daniel Barstow, Britain.

