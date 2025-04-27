All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 15 11 .577 — Boston 15 14 .517 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 15 11 .577 — Boston 15 14 .517 1½ Toronto 13 13 .500 2 Tampa Bay 13 14 .481 2½ Baltimore 10 16 .385 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 17 10 .630 — Cleveland 15 11 .577 1½ Kansas City 14 14 .500 3½ Minnesota 11 16 .407 6 Chicago 7 20 .259 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 15 12 .556 — Texas 15 12 .556 — Houston 13 13 .500 1½ Athletics 13 14 .481 2 Los Angeles 12 14 .462 2½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 19 8 .704 — Philadelphia 14 13 .519 5 Atlanta 12 14 .462 6½ Miami 12 14 .462 6½ Washington 12 15 .444 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 17 11 .607 — Cincinnati 14 13 .519 2½ Milwaukee 13 15 .464 4 St. Louis 12 15 .444 4½ Pittsburgh 11 17 .393 6

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 18 10 .643 — Los Angeles 17 10 .630 ½ San Diego 17 10 .630 ½ Arizona 14 13 .519 3½ Colorado 4 22 .154 13

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Boston 4, 1st game

Detroit 4, Baltimore 3, 1st game

Minnesota 5, L.A. Angels 1

Chicago White Sox 10, Athletics 3

San Francisco 3, Texas 2

Boston 7, Cleveland 3, 2nd game

Detroit 6, Baltimore 2, 2nd game

Kansas City 2, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 4, San Diego 1

Seattle 14, Miami 0

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (Ober 2-1) at Cleveland (Williams 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 1-0) at Baltimore (Sugano 2-1), 6:35 p.m.

Athletics (Sears 3-2) at Texas (Corbin 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 1-2) at Houston (Blanco 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Athletics at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 5

Cincinnati 6, Colorado 4

San Francisco 3, Texas 2

N.Y. Mets 2, Washington 0

Philadelphia 10, Chicago Cubs 4

Atlanta 8, Arizona 7, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 4, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Pittsburgh 4

Seattle 14, Miami 0

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Canning 3-1) at Washington (Williams 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 2-1) at Cincinnati (Martinez 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 0-4), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

