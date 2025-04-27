All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Boston
|15
|14
|.517
|1½
|Toronto
|13
|13
|.500
|2
|Tampa Bay
|13
|14
|.481
|2½
|Baltimore
|10
|16
|.385
|5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Cleveland
|15
|11
|.577
|1½
|Kansas City
|14
|14
|.500
|3½
|Minnesota
|11
|16
|.407
|6
|Chicago
|7
|20
|.259
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|15
|12
|.556
|—
|Texas
|15
|12
|.556
|—
|Houston
|13
|13
|.500
|1½
|Athletics
|13
|14
|.481
|2
|Los Angeles
|12
|14
|.462
|2½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Philadelphia
|14
|13
|.519
|5
|Atlanta
|12
|14
|.462
|6½
|Miami
|12
|14
|.462
|6½
|Washington
|12
|15
|.444
|7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Cincinnati
|14
|13
|.519
|2½
|Milwaukee
|13
|15
|.464
|4
|St. Louis
|12
|15
|.444
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|11
|17
|.393
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Los Angeles
|17
|10
|.630
|½
|San Diego
|17
|10
|.630
|½
|Arizona
|14
|13
|.519
|3½
|Colorado
|4
|22
|.154
|13
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Boston 4, 1st game
Detroit 4, Baltimore 3, 1st game
Minnesota 5, L.A. Angels 1
Chicago White Sox 10, Athletics 3
San Francisco 3, Texas 2
Boston 7, Cleveland 3, 2nd game
Detroit 6, Baltimore 2, 2nd game
Kansas City 2, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 4, San Diego 1
Seattle 14, Miami 0
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Minnesota (Ober 2-1) at Cleveland (Williams 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 1-0) at Baltimore (Sugano 2-1), 6:35 p.m.
Athletics (Sears 3-2) at Texas (Corbin 2-0), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 1-2) at Houston (Blanco 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Athletics at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 5
Cincinnati 6, Colorado 4
San Francisco 3, Texas 2
N.Y. Mets 2, Washington 0
Philadelphia 10, Chicago Cubs 4
Atlanta 8, Arizona 7, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 4, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 8, Pittsburgh 4
Seattle 14, Miami 0
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Canning 3-1) at Washington (Williams 1-2), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 2-1) at Cincinnati (Martinez 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 0-4), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
