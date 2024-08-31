NASCAR-Xfinity Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 Results

Saturday At Darlington Raceway Darlington, S.C. Lap length: 1.37 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 150…

Saturday

At Darlington Raceway

Darlington, S.C.

Lap length: 1.37 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 150 laps, 0 points.

2. (21) Cole Custer, Ford, 150, 42.

3. (2) Sheldon Creed, Toyota, 150, 50.

4. (16) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 150, 0.

5. (11) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 150, 44.

6. (23) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 150, 31.

7. (26) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 150, 30.

8. (5) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 150, 30.

9. (6) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 150, 41.

10. (20) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 150, 37.

11. (15) Joe Graf Jr, Toyota, 150, 26.

12. (24) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 150, 0.

13. (10) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 150, 34.

14. (27) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 150, 23.

15. (29) Noah Gragson, Ford, 150, 0.

16. (30) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 150, 21.

17. (17) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 150, 20.

18. (13) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 150, 19.

19. (22) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 150, 18.

20. (28) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 150, 17.

21. (34) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 150, 16.

22. (31) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 150, 15.

23. (33) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, 150, 14.

24. (35) David Starr, Chevrolet, 150, 13.

25. (12) Corey Heim, Toyota, 150, 0.

26. (14) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 150, 11.

27. (4) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 149, 26.

28. (3) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 149, 9.

29. (38) Greg Van Alst, Chevrolet, 149, 8.

30. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 148, 7.

31. (25) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 146, 6.

32. (7) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 146, 5.

33. (37) Chad Finchum, Ford, 142, 7.

34. (32) Blaine Perkins, Ford, 133, 3.

35. (8) Riley Herbst, Ford, 129, 2.

36. (9) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 125, 1.

37. (19) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, accident, 54, 1.

38. (18) Joey Logano, Ford, engine, 12, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 110.938 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 50 minutes, 49 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.351 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 29 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Bell 0-27; S.Mayer 28-38; C.Bell 39-48; G.Smithley 49; C.Bell 50-52; S.Creed 53-57; C.Bell 58-76; S.Creed 77-92; C.Bell 93; S.Creed 94-96; C.Bell 97-138; S.Creed 139-144; C.Bell 145-150

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Bell, 7 times for 108 laps; S.Creed, 4 times for 30 laps; S.Mayer, 1 time for 11 laps; G.Smithley, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: S.Van Gisbergen, 3; J.Allgaier, 2; C.Smith, 2; A.Hill, 2; S.Mayer, 2; R.Truex, 2; C.Custer, 1; R.Herbst, 1; J.Love, 1; A.Almirola, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Allgaier, 843; 2. C.Custer, 815; 3. C.Smith, 761; 4. A.Hill, 745; 5. S.Creed, 704; 6. A.Allmendinger, 700; 7. R.Herbst, 667; 8. J.Love, 651; 9. P.Kligerman, 639; 10. S.Smith, 605; 11. R.Sieg, 595; 12. S.Van Gisbergen, 562; 13. S.Mayer, 536; 14. B.Jones, 473; 15. A.Alfredo, 456; 16. B.Poole, 395.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

