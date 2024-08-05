Montenegro 10, Romania 7
|Montenegro
|3
|2
|2
|3
|—
|10
|Romania
|3
|1
|1
|2
|—
|7
First Quarter_None
Second Quarter_None
Third Quarter_None
Fourth Quarter_None
Exclusions_Montenegro 8 (B. Durdic 1, D. Matkovic 1, V. Popadic 1, D. Radovic 1, V. Radovic 1, J. Vujovic 1, A. Macic 2); Romania 14 (M. Lutescu 1, N. Oanta 1, S. Oltean 1, L. Vancsik 1, S. Colodrovschi 2, A. Neamtu 2, A. Tepelus 2, A. Prioteasa 4).
4 Minute Exclusions_Montenegro None; Romania None.
Penalty Fouls_Montenegro None; Romania None.
Ejections_Montenegro None; Romania 1 (A. Prioteasa).
Referees_Boris Margeta, Slovenia. Yasser Ali Said Mehalhel, Egypt. Jorge Soto, Colombia. Richard Papazian, France.
