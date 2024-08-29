Las Vegas hosts Atlanta following Wilson’s 42-point performance

Atlanta Dream (10-20, 4-11 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (18-12, 9-8 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Atlanta Dream (10-20, 4-11 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (18-12, 9-8 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces hosts the Atlanta Dream after A’ja Wilson scored 42 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 93-90 loss to the Dallas Wings.

The Aces have gone 9-7 at home. Las Vegas has a 6-8 record against teams above .500.

The Dream have gone 4-10 away from home. Atlanta is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Tina Charles averaging 8.2.

Las Vegas averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.1 per game Atlanta allows. Atlanta’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Las Vegas has given up to its opponents (43.5%).

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last meeting on July 12 the Aces won 84-70 led by 33 points from Wilson, while Cheyenne Parker scored 17 points for the Dream.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is scoring 27.1 points per game and averaging 11.7 rebounds for the Aces.

Charles is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Dream.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 5-5, averaging 82.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Dream: 3-7, averaging 76.5 points, 38.3 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Dream: Aerial Powers: out (calf ).

