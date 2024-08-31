IndyCar Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 – Race 1 Results

Saturday At Wisconsin State Fair Park Milwaukee Lap length: 1.015 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (6) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet,…

Saturday

At Wisconsin State Fair Park

Milwaukee

Lap length: 1.015 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (6) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250 laps, Running.

2. (5) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250, Running.

3. (25) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250, Running.

4. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250, Running.

5. (12) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 250, Running.

6. (4) Linus Lundqvist, Dallara-Honda, 250, Running.

7. (3) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250, Running.

8. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250, Running.

9. (26) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 250, Running.

10. (17) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 250, Running.

11. (23) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250, Running.

12. (15) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 250, Running.

13. (8) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 250, Running.

14. (13) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 249, Running.

15. (2) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 249, Running.

16. (14) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 249, Running.

17. (24) Nolan Siegal, Dallara-Honda, 249, Running.

18. (27) Pietro Fittipaldi, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.

19. (18) Katherine Legge, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.

20. (21) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.

21. (16) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 247, Running.

22. (10) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 246, Running.

23. (20) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 244, Running.

24. (9) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 243, Running.

25. (22) Kyfinn Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 238, Running.

26. (11) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 146, Did not finish.

27. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 146, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 123.758 mph.

Time of Race: 02:03:01.3451.

Margin of Victory: 1.8215 seconds.

Cautions: 3 for 38 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: McLaughlin 1-48, Lundqvist 49-67, O’Ward 68-77, Herta 78-86, McLaughlin 87-118, O’Ward 119-185, Power 186-194, O’Ward 195.

Points: Palou 514, Power 471, Herta 426, McLaughlin 422, O’Ward 413, Dixon 403, Kirkwood 360, Newgarden 358, Rossi 321, Ferrucci 306.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.