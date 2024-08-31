IndyCar Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 – Race 1 Results

Saturday
At Wisconsin State Fair Park
Milwaukee
Lap length: 1.015 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (6) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250 laps, Running.
2. (5) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250, Running.
3. (25) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250, Running.
4. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250, Running.
5. (12) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 250, Running.
6. (4) Linus Lundqvist, Dallara-Honda, 250, Running.
7. (3) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250, Running.
8. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250, Running.
9. (26) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 250, Running.
10. (17) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 250, Running.
11. (23) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250, Running.
12. (15) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 250, Running.
13. (8) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 250, Running.
14. (13) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 249, Running.
15. (2) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 249, Running.
16. (14) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 249, Running.
17. (24) Nolan Siegal, Dallara-Honda, 249, Running.
18. (27) Pietro Fittipaldi, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.
19. (18) Katherine Legge, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.
20. (21) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.
21. (16) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 247, Running.
22. (10) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 246, Running.
23. (20) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 244, Running.
24. (9) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 243, Running.
25. (22) Kyfinn Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 238, Running.
26. (11) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 146, Did not finish.
27. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 146, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 123.758 mph.
Time of Race: 02:03:01.3451.
Margin of Victory: 1.8215 seconds.
Cautions: 3 for 38 laps.
Lead Changes: 7 among 5 drivers.
Lap Leaders: McLaughlin 1-48, Lundqvist 49-67, O’Ward 68-77, Herta 78-86, McLaughlin 87-118, O’Ward 119-185, Power 186-194, O’Ward 195.
Points: Palou 514, Power 471, Herta 426, McLaughlin 422, O’Ward 413, Dixon 403, Kirkwood 360, Newgarden 358, Rossi 321, Ferrucci 306.
