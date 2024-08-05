Hungary 17, Serbia 13
|Hungary
|2
|7
|6
|2
|—
|17
|Serbia
|4
|3
|2
|4
|—
|13
First Quarter_None
Second Quarter_None
Third Quarter_None
Fourth Quarter_None
Exclusions_Hungary 16 (G. Fekete 1, B. Harai 1, S. Jansik 1, A. Nagy 1, M. Vamos 1, D. Varga 1, K. Manhercz 2, D. Angyal 4, E. Molnar 4); Serbia 12 (N. Dedovic 1, R. Drasovic 1, P. Jaksic 2, D. Mandic 2, S. Rasovic 2, V. Rasovic 4).
4 Minute Exclusions_Hungary None; Serbia None.
Penalty Fouls_Hungary 2 (G. Fekete 1, E. Molnar 1); Serbia None.
Ejections_Hungary 2 (D. Angyal, E. Molnar); Serbia 1 (V. Rasovic).
Referees_Adrian Alexandrescu, Romania. Andrej Franulovic, Croatia. Qi Zhao, China. Marijo Brguljan, Montenegro.
