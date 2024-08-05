Hungary 17, Serbia 13 Hungary 2 7 6 2 — 17 Serbia 4 3 2 4 — 13 First Quarter_None…

Hungary 17, Serbia 13

Hungary 2 7 6 2 — 17 Serbia 4 3 2 4 — 13

First Quarter_None

Second Quarter_None

Third Quarter_None

Fourth Quarter_None

Exclusions_Hungary 16 (G. Fekete 1, B. Harai 1, S. Jansik 1, A. Nagy 1, M. Vamos 1, D. Varga 1, K. Manhercz 2, D. Angyal 4, E. Molnar 4); Serbia 12 (N. Dedovic 1, R. Drasovic 1, P. Jaksic 2, D. Mandic 2, S. Rasovic 2, V. Rasovic 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Hungary None; Serbia None.

Penalty Fouls_Hungary 2 (G. Fekete 1, E. Molnar 1); Serbia None.

Ejections_Hungary 2 (D. Angyal, E. Molnar); Serbia 1 (V. Rasovic).

Referees_Adrian Alexandrescu, Romania. Andrej Franulovic, Croatia. Qi Zhao, China. Marijo Brguljan, Montenegro.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.