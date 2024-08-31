x – First Half winner
Eugene 5, Everett 3, 1st game
Everett 7, Eugene 5, 2nd game
Tri-City 3, Spokane 0, 10 innings
Everett 12, Eugene 6
Spokane 3, Tri-City 2
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m.
Everett at Eugene, 8:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.
Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 4:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.