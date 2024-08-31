Dallas hosts Indiana following Clark’s 31-point outing

Indiana Fever (16-16, 10-8 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (9-22, 6-12 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Indiana Fever (16-16, 10-8 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (9-22, 6-12 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever faces the Dallas Wings after Caitlin Clark scored 31 points in the Fever’s 100-81 victory over the Chicago Sky.

The Wings have gone 7-8 at home. Dallas is eighth in the WNBA with 20.0 assists per game led by Arike Ogunbowale averaging 5.4.

The Fever have gone 7-11 away from home. Indiana has a 3-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Dallas is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.1% Indiana allows to opponents. Indiana averages 83.3 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 90.4 Dallas gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Wings won 101-93 in the last matchup on July 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teaira McCowan is averaging 11.3 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Wings.

Clark is averaging 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists for the Fever.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 4-6, averaging 88.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.2 points per game.

Fever: 7-3, averaging 89.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest).

Fever: None listed.

