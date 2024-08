Cincinnati Open Results

Thursday At Lindner Family Tennis Center Cincinnati Purse: $6,795,555 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Thursday from Cincinnati Open…

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Thursday from Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Flavio Cobolli, Italy, def. Luciano Darderi, Italy, 7-6 (4), 3-1, ret.

Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Max Purcell, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Hubert Hurkacz (5), Poland, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Andrey Rublev (6), Russia, def. Zhang Zhizhen, China, 6-4, 6-3.

Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, def. Grigor Dimitrov (8), Bulgaria, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Arthur Fils, France, 7-5, 7-6 (3).

Ben Shelton (12), United States, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Holger Rune (15), Denmark, def. Nuno Borges, Portugal, 6-3, 7-6 (8).

Jack Draper, Britain, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (9), Greece, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, def. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Spain, 6-4, 6-1.

Elina Avanesyan, Russia, def. Jelena Ostapenko (8), Latvia, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Elena Rybakina (4), Kazakhstan, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Diana Shnaider, Russia, def. Ashlyn Krueger, United States, 7-5, 6-0.

Aryna Sabalenka (3), Belarus, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Liudmila Samsonova (10), Russia, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 7-6 (10), 6-1.

Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Daria Kasatkina (9), Russia, 6-1, 2-6, 6-1.

Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Anna Kalinskaya (13), Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Coco Gauff (2), United States, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Mirra Andreeva, Russia, def. Karolina Pliskova, Czechia, 6-2, 6-3.

Jasmine Paolini (5), Italy, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 3-6, 7-5, 10-5.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, def. Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, Germany, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3).

Mackenzie McDonald and Alex Michelsen, United States, def. Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell (8), Australia, walkover.

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (4), El Salvador, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Alexander Zverev, Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, and Arthur Fils, France, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (2), Australia, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-8.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez (6), Mexico, 6-3, 2-6, 10-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Luisa Stefani (7), Brazil, def. Yuan Yue and Wang Xiyu, China, 3-6, 7-5, 10-1.

Harriet Dart, Britain, and Ellen Perez, Australia, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (2), Belgium, 6-3, 7-5.

Olivia Nicholls, Britain, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (5), Latvia, 6-4, 7-5.

Linda Noskova, Czechia, and Diana Shnaider, Russia, def. Magda Linette, Poland, and Peyton Stearns, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Desirae Krawczyk and Caroline Dolehide (6), United States, walkover.

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Erin Routliffe (3), New Zealand, def. Wang Yafan, China, and Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4).

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czechia, def. Xu Yifan, China, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

