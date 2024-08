Cincinnati Open Results

Wednesday At Lindner Family Tennis Center Cincinnati Purse: $6,795,555 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Cincinnati Open…

Listen now to WTOP News

Wednesday

At Lindner Family Tennis Center

Cincinnati

Purse: $6,795,555

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Aleksandar Kovacevic, United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Stefanos Tsitsipas (9), Greece, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Nuno Borges, Portugal, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Holger Rune (15), Denmark, def. Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Max Purcell, Australia, def. Tomas Machac, Czechia, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Jack Draper, Britain, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Gael Monfils, France, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 7-5, 6-3.

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Sebastian Korda (16), United States, 7-5, 6-1.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, def. Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-2.

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Jannik Sinner (1), Italy, def. Alex Michelsen, United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Lorenzo Musetti (14), Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 6-2, 6-4.

Jiri Lehecka, Czechia, def. Daniil Medvedev (4), Russia, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Diana Shnaider, Russia, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-1, 6-4.

Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Peyton Stearns, United States, 6-2, 7-5.

Anna Kalinskaya (13), Russia, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czechia, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Yuan Yue, China, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Caroline Dolehide, United States, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Liudmila Samsonova (10), Russia, def. Wang Xinyu, China, 6-4, 6-4.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Spain, def. Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (1).

Mirra Andreeva, Russia, def. Emma Navarro (11), United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Karolina Muchova, Czechia, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia (17), Brazil, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-4.

Magdalena Frech, Poland, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czechia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Marta Kostyuk (15), Ukraine, def. Lulu Sun, New Zealand, 6-3, 7-5.

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-0, 6-7 (8), 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Jack Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-2.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (7), Britain, def. Brandon Nakashima and William Woodall, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Mackenzie McDonald and Alex Michelsen, United States, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, and Holger Rune, Denmark, 3-6, 6-3, 10-5.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Julian Cash, Britain, and Robert Galloway, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 12-10.

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (5), Italy, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Austin Krajicek, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Linda Noskova, Czechia, and Diana Shnaider, Russia, def. Irina Khromacheva, Russia, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 10-4.

Magda Linette, Poland, and Peyton Stearns, United States, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin (8), United States, 3-6, 6-4, 10-8.

Desirae Krawczyk and Caroline Dolehide (6), United States, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 2-6, 6-2, 12-10.

Harriet Dart, Britain, and Ellen Perez, Australia, def. Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, and Xinyu Jiang, China, 6-4, 6-4.

Wang Yafan, China, and Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, def. Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi, Japan, 6-2, 2-6, 10-8.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (4), Italy, def. Yana Sizikova and Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 4-6, 6-1, 10-6.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.