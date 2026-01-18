France’s Romain Ntamack expected to miss start of Six Nations due to injury

PARIS (AP) — Stade Toulousain and France flyhalf Romain Ntamack is expected to miss the start of the Six Nations,…

PARIS (AP) — Stade Toulousain and France flyhalf Romain Ntamack is expected to miss the start of the Six Nations, French media reported on Sunday.

According to rugby magazine Midi Olympique, Ntamack is suffering from a kidney injury that will keep him sidelined for the first two weeks of the competition.

France starts the tournament against Ireland on Feb. 5 then travels to Wales on Feb. 15. L’Equipe newspaper also reported Sunday that Ntamack will miss France’s first two matches in the competition.

A stalwart of the France team, Ntamack picked up a back injury at the end of December during a Top 14 match against La Rochelle. Ntamack has 43 caps with France since making his debut in 2019.

No date for his return has been announced and the French rugby federation has not commented on his injury.

