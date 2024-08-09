China is 7 for 7 in diving gold at the Paris Olympics and seeks an unprecedented sweep of all eight

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — China is 7 for 7 in diving golds at the Paris Olympics. Just one to go…

Any pressure?

That was the question for Chen Yiwen, who won the women’s 3-meter springboard on Friday for China’s seventh gold medal. Maddison Keeney of Australia took silver, with bronze going to Chang Yani of China.

“I think that pressure is pushing us to work harder, not to let people down,” Chen said, speaking in English.

Chang needed an interpreter, but she expressed the same idea.

“We’ll try our best and see about tomorrow,” Chang said. “We believe the effort put in by the Chinese diving team coupled with practice can ensure that success. Please believe in us.”

China seems in decent shape for the sweep on Saturday. Tokyo Olympic champion Cao Yuan topped Friday preliminaries, followed closely by Rikuto Tamai of Japan, Rylan Wiens of Canada, and China’s Yang Hao.

In the last four Olympics, Chinese divers have won this event only twice. Which means the field may be more wide open than usual.

It was Chen’s second gold in Paris after winning earlier in the 3-meter synchronized with partner Chang. Both divers were cheered on by a large Chinese crowd waving China’s red-and-yellow flag and shouting “jiayou, jiayou” — roughly translated as “let’s go” — each time they prepared to dive.

Chen won with 376.00 points from five dives, followed by Keeney (343.10) and Chang (318.75). Chiara Pellacani of Italy was fourth with 309.60.

No Americans qualified for the final 12.

Keeney, a bronze medalist in 3-meter synchro in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, described a deep friendship with the two Chinese divers, joking she might go to China and go on vacation with them.

“I feel like these girls are like my sisters,” she said. “I’m really lucky to have a positive, competitive relationship with them. What happens on the board doesn’t affect our relationships.”

“When it comes to competitions it just makes it all the more sweet to be able to compete against your friends,” she added.

China dominates all phases of diving but none more than the women’s 3-meter springboard. China has won the event in 10 straight Olympics.

The last time it didn’t win was the 1984 Los Angeles Games, which is where China won its first gold medal in diving.

Chen and Chang set off joyous celebrations earlier in the Games after their synchronized gold. Chen carried Chang — many described it as a “bridal carry”— in her arms to celebrate. They are both making their Olympic debut and have a strong friendship.

Including Friday’s results, China has won 54 of 71 gold medals in diving since 1984. Since the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the country has won 34 of 39 gold medals in the discipline.

