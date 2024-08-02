Australia’s Kaylee McKeown sweeps both Olympic backstroke events in Paris to match her feat in Tokyo

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Back-to-back. Then back-to-back again. There is no clearer way to spell out the dominance in the…

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Back-to-back. Then back-to-back again.

There is no clearer way to spell out the dominance in the backstroke of Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown.

She won the 200-meter back Friday, completing the sweep after winning the 100 earlier in the week. She pulled off the same feat in Tokyo three years ago, which makes her the first woman to win back-to-back doubles in the backstroke in Olympic swimming.

Four gold medals in the backstroke. Could she even have imagined?

“Not in a million years,” McKeown said.

She won the 200 in the same fashion as the 100 on Tuesday — powering through the last 50 meters to overtake American Regan Smith. McKeown won in 2 minutes, 3.73 seconds, followed by Smith (2:04.26) and Canadian Kylie Masse (2:05.57).

“I probably took my race out a little bit too hard,” McKeown said. “I was pretty nervous going in there tonight. I’m not one who gets overly nervous, probably more anxious than anything. So I went out hard and just held on for dear life.”

McKeown, who is easy to recognize on the podium wearing large, wire-rimmed glasses, holds the world record in 200 with Smith holding the 100 mark. But McKeown has taken her measure each time, with Smith twice the runner-up.

The Australians have won seven gold medals in swimming so far, and the women have won all but one. That puts them far ahead in their rivalry with the United States.

The Americans have four gold medals, three from the women.

McKeown nearly called it the year of women in sports with Australia in the forefront.

“I couldn’t ask much more, to be honest with you,” she said. “Having that motivation and seeing those girls. Not just the Aussie girls, but the whole world and female sports have been unreal this year. It’s just great to be a part of that.

McKeown also qualified Friday night for the final of the 200 IM, where she might add another medal — though not likely gold. She has a bronze medal from a relay in Tokyo.

The favorite there will be Canadian Summer McIntosh, who has already won two gold medals.

“I didn’t think I would make the final, so I’m super stoked to be a part of that and just have fun with it tomorrow,” McKeown said.

