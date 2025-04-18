Cubs recall left-hander Jordan Wicks from Triple-A, option reliever Luke Little to the minors

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs recalled left-hander Jordan Wicks from Triple-A Iowa on Friday and optioned Luke Little to…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs recalled left-hander Jordan Wicks from Triple-A Iowa on Friday and optioned Luke Little to the minor league club on the heels of a shaky relief outing.

The Cubs announced the moves prior to their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 25-year-old Wicks is 6-5 with a 5.02 ERA in 17 starts and 18 appearances over two seasons. He was 2-4 with a 5.48 ERA in 10 starts and 11 appearances last season. A first-round pick by Chicago in the 2021 amateur draft, he will pitch out of the bullpen for now.

Little gave up a run and walked four while recording two outs in Chicago’s loss at San Diego on Wednesday — a day after he was recalled from Iowa.

