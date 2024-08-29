Astros take advantage of two errors in 4-run eighth to beat Royals 6-3

HOUSTON (AP) — Zach Dezenzo drew a go-ahead bases-loaded walk and the Houston Astros took advantage of two Kansas City…

HOUSTON (AP) — Zach Dezenzo drew a go-ahead bases-loaded walk and the Houston Astros took advantage of two Kansas City errors in a four-run eighth inning to beat the Royals 6-3 on Thursday night.

With two runners on and Astros trailing 3-2, Yainer Diaz hit a grounder to pitcher Lucas Erceg (2-5), who tried to barehand the comebacker, bobbled it and rushed a throw that got away from first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino. José Altuve scored from second on the play to tie the score. Pasquantino’s glove hand appeared to collide with Diaz, and he exited the game with an apparent injury.

After reliever John Schreiber intentionally walked Ben Gamel to load the bases, Jeremy Peña grounded into a force out at home. Dezenzo then drew a walk to force in Diaz with the tiebreaking run. Mauricio Dubón followed with a single to left field to score Ben Gamel, and Peña also scored on a fielding error by left fielder MJ Melendez to make it 6-3.

“It’s been like that the whole year,” Dubón said. “We’ve been fighting. Dezenzo had an unreal at-bat and gave me a chance to make something happen.”

Ryan Pressly (1-3) pitched a scoreless eighth to earn the win after being activated from the 15-day injured list earlier in the day, and Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth to earn his 29th save of the season.

“These guys like big moments like that,” Astros manager Joe Espada said. “That’s a huge win for us, right there.”

The Royals had taken the lead in the seventh after two errors by the Astros. With one out, Salvador Perez reached first on a fielding error by Peña. Paul DeJong, nearly grounded into a double play, but the throw to first was late. Melendez walked, and Maikel Garcia reached base after third baseman Shay Whitcomb bobbled a groundball, loading the bases. Kyle Isbel then followed with a three-run double down the left-field line off Bryan Abreu for the 3-2 lead.

“We took advantage of an error,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “That’s what you have to do — when a good team makes a mistake, you have to take advantage of it. We made a mistake, and they took advantage of it. Same thing on the other side.”

Astros starter Hunter Brown — pitching on his 26th birthday — allowed two hits and no earned runs while striking out four and walking one in 6 2/3 innings.

Brown last faced the Royals on April 11, when he gave up nine runs on 11 hits in just two-thirds of an inning. He turned his season around after that start, posting an 11-5 record and a 2.98 ERA in 23 appearances since.

“I could not wait to pitch against these guys,” Brown said. “I got bounced in the first inning, and that was definitely still on my mind even though it was however many months ago. So, once I got through the first inning, that was awesome. I was very thankful. That was a birthday gift, in itself.”

Veteran outfielder Jason Heyward made a splash in his Astros debut. After being released by the Dodgers and signing with Houston earlier this week, Heyward had a two-run double down the right-field line off Royals starter Brady Singer in the bottom of the fifth inning to give Houston a 2-0 lead.

Singer allowed five hits and two runs while striking out six and walking one in six innings.

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was ejected in the fourth inning after appearing to complain about a strike-three call from home plate umpire Alex Tosi.

“When Alex argues balls and strikes, 99% of the time, he’s right,” Espada said.

Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who leads the American League in hits, batting average and runs, went 0 for 4 after hitting safely in 16 of his previous 17 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: RF Hunter Renfroe (right hamstring strain) is “feeling better” and started running and doing a full workout on Wednesday, manager Matt Quatraro said.

Astros: RF Kyle Tucker (shin contusion) has “looked really good” in drills and sprinting exercises, and “we’re getting there,” Espada said before the game.

UP NEXT

Royals RHP Seth Lugo (14-8, 3.19 ERA) will start against Astros LHP Framber Valdez (13-6, 3.27) on Friday,

