2024 Tuesday’s Olympic Schedule

All Times EDT ATHLETICS Men Javelin Throw Qualification Group A, 4:20 a.m. Group B, 5:50 a.m. 110m Hurdles Repechage Round,…

All Times EDT

ATHLETICS

Men

Javelin Throw

Qualification

Group A, 4:20 a.m.

Group B, 5:50 a.m.

110m Hurdles

Repechage Round, 4:50 a.m.

Heat 1, 4:50 a.m.

Heat 2, 4:58 a.m.

Heat 3, 5:06 a.m.

400m Hurdles

Repechage Round, 6 a.m.

Heat 1, 6 a.m.

Heat 2, 6:08 a.m.

Heat 3, 6:16 a.m.

200m

Repechage Round, 6:30 a.m.

Heat 1, 6:30 a.m.

Heat 2, 6:38 a.m.

Heat 3, 6:46 a.m.

Heat 4, 6:54 a.m.

400m

Semifinal

Semifinal, 1:35 p.m.

1

Semifinal, 1:35 p.m.

2

Semifinal, 1:42 p.m.

3

Semifinal, 1:49 p.m.

Long Jump

Final

Gold Medal, 2:15 p.m.

1500m

Final

Gold Medal, 2:50 p.m.

Women

1500m

Round 1, 4:05 a.m.

Heat 1, 4:05 a.m.

Heat 2, 4:17 a.m.

Heat 3, 4:29 a.m.

Long Jump

Qualification, 5:15 a.m.

Group A, 5:15 a.m.

Group B, 5:15 a.m.

400m

Repechage Round, 5:20 a.m.

Heat 1, 5:20 a.m.

Heat 2, 5:28 a.m.

Heat 3, 5:36 a.m.

Heat 4, 5:44 a.m.

Hammer Throw

Final

Gold Medal, 1:57 p.m.

400m Hurdles

Semifinal

Semifinal, 2:07 p.m.

1

Semifinal, 2:07 p.m.

2

Semifinal, 2:17 p.m.

3

Semifinal, 2:27 p.m.

3000m Steeplechase

Final

Gold Medal, 3:14 p.m.

200m

Final

Gold Medal, 3:40 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Men

Quarterfinals

Germany vs Greece, 09:00

Serbia vs Australia, 12:30

France vs Canada, 16:00

Brazil vs United States, 19:30

BEACH_VOLLEYBALL

Men

Quarterfinals

Germany vs Netherlands, 11 a.m.

Brazil vs Sweden, 12 p.m.

Women

Quarterfinals

Australia vs Switzerland, 3 p.m.

United States vs Switzerland, 4 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

Session Schedules

Quarterfinal, 4 p.m.

BOXING

Men

71kg

Semifinals

Jones, United States vs Muydinkhujaev, Uzbekistan, 19:30

Richardson, Britain vs Verde Alvarez, Mexico, 19:46

Women

50kg

Semifinals

Wu, China vs Kyzaibay, Kazakhstan, 20:02

Cakiroglu, Turkey vs Villegas, Philippines, 20:18

66kg

Semifinals

Suwannapheng, Thailand vs Khelif, Algeria, 20:34

Chen, Taiwan vs Yang, China, 20:50

60kg

Final

Yang, China vs Harrington, Ireland, 21:06

CLIMBING

Men

Speed

Qualification

Seeding, 7 a.m.

Elimination heats, 7:52 a.m.

Women

Boulder & Lead

Semifinal

Boulder

Semifinal, 4 a.m.

DIVING

Men

3m Springboard

Preliminary, 4 a.m.

Women

10m Platform

Final

Gold Medal, 9 a.m.

EQUESTRIAN

Open

Jumping Individual

Final

Gold Medal, 08:00

SOCCER

Women

Semifinals

United States vs Germany, 12 p.m.

Brazil vs Spain, 3 p.m.

FIELD_HOCKEY

Men

Semifinals

Netherlands vs Spain, 12:00

Germany vs India, 17:00

HANDBALL

Women

Quarterfinals

Denmark vs Netherlands, 3:30 a.m.

France vs Germany, 7:30 a.m.

Hungary vs Sweden, 11:30 a.m.

Norway vs Brazil, 3:30 p.m.

SAILING

Men

Kite

Opening Series

Race 6, 10:03

Race 7, 10:28

Race 8, 10:53

Race 9, 11:18

Race 10, 11:43

Dinghy

Medal Race

Gold Medal, 13:43

Women

Kite

Opening Series

Race 6, 10:23

Race 7, 10:48

Race 8, 11:13

Race 9, 11:38

Race 10, 12:03

Dinghy

Medal Race

Gold Medal, 12:43

Mixed Team

Multihull

Opening Series

Race 10, 10:05

Race 11, 10:57

Race 12, 11:49

Dinghy

Opening Series

Race 7, 10:15

Race 8, 11:22

Race 9, 12:29

Race 10, 13:36

SKATEBOARDING

Women

Park

Prelims, 6:30 a.m.

Heat 1, 6:30 a.m.

Heat 2, 7:23 a.m.

Heat 3, 8:16 a.m.

Heat 4, 9:04 a.m.

Final

Gold Medal, 11:30 a.m.

TABLE_TENNIS

Men’s Team

Round of 16

China vs India, 08:00

Croatia vs South Korea, 08:00

Quarterfinals

Japan vs Taiwan, 13:00

Sweden vs Germany, 18:00

Women’s Team

Round of 16

United States vs Germany, 08:00

Australia vs Taiwan, 08:00

Quarterfinals

TBD vs South Korea, 13:00

Thailand vs Japan, 18:00

Table Tennis

Session Schedules

& Women’s Team Round of 16, 08:00

& Women’s Team Quarterfinals, 18:00

VOLLEYBALL

Women

Quarterfinals

China vs Turkey, 3 a.m.

Brazil vs Dominican Republic, 7 a.m.

United States vs Poland, 11 a.m.

Italy vs Serbia, 3 p.m.

WATER_POLO

Women

Quarterfinals

Canada vs Spain, 8 a.m.

Netherlands vs Italy, 9:35 a.m.

Australia vs Greece, 1 p.m.

Hungary vs United States, 2:35 p.m.

WRESTLING

Men

Greco-Roman 130kg

Repechage, 09:00

Repechage

Lee, South Korea vs Mirzazadeh, Iran, 09:00

Milov, Bulgaria vs Mohamed, Egypt, 09:07

Bronze Medal Matches

TBD vs Shariati, Azerbaijan, 17:18

TBD vs Meng, China, 17:25

Final

Lopez Nunez, Cuba vs Acosta Fernandez, Chile, 17:32

Greco-Roman 60kg

Repechage, 09:00

Repechage

Mohamed, Egypt vs Rodriguez Orozco, Venezuela, 09:00

de Armas Rodriguez, Cuba vs Mohsen Nejad, Iran, 09:07

Bronze Medal Matches

TBD vs Sharshenbekov, Kyrgyzstan, 16:57

TBD vs Ri, North Korea, 17:04

Final

Fumita, Japan vs Cao, China, 17:11

Greco-Roman 97kg

1/8 Finals

Final

Aleksanyan, Armenia vs Kim, South Korea, 09:14

Assakalov, Uzbekistan vs Mejia Castillo, Honduras, 09:21

Savolainen, Finland vs Rouabah, Algeria, 09:28

Lazogianis, Germany vs Rosillo Kindelan, Cuba, 09:35

Saravi, Iran vs Rau, United States, 09:42

Dzhuzupbekov, Kyrgyzstan vs Venckaitis, Lithuania, 09:49

Kajaia, Serbia vs Gabr, Egypt, 09:56

Kobliashvili, Georgia vs Khaslakhanau, AIN, 10:03

1/8 Finals, 09:30

1/4 Finals, 10:50

1/4 Finals

Final

Quarterfinal, 10:10

Quarterfinal, 10:17

Quarterfinal, 10:24

Quarterfinal, 10:31

Semifinals

Semifinal, 16:29

Semifinal, 16:36

Greco-Roman 77kg

1/8 Finals

Final

Kusaka, Japan vs Ouakali, Algeria, 09:14

Abdelrahman, Egypt vs Vardanyan, Uzbekistan, 09:21

Pena Flores, Cuba vs Kaviyaninejad, Iran, 09:28

Sarkkinen, Finland vs Amoyan, Armenia, 09:35

Makhmudov, Kyrgyzstan vs Bey, United States, 09:42

Cuero Munoz, Colombia vs Zhadrayev, Kazakhstan, 09:49

Levai, Hungary vs Akbudak, Turkey, 09:56

Mnatsakanian, Bulgaria vs Suleymanov, Azerbaijan, 10:03

1/8 Finals, 09:30

1/4 Finals, 10:50

1/4 Finals

Final

Quarterfinal, 10:10

Quarterfinal, 10:17

Quarterfinal, 10:24

Quarterfinal, 10:31

Semifinals

Semifinal, 16:15

Semifinal, 16:22

Women

Freestyle 68kg

Repechage, 09:00

Repechage

Cavusoglu Tosun, Turkey vs Choluj, Poland, 09:00

Enkhsaikhan, Mongolia vs Ozaki, Japan, 09:07

Bronze Medal Matches

TBD vs Pak, North Korea, 17:39

TBD vs Oborududu, Nigeria, 17:46

Final

Elor, United States vs Zhumanazarova, Kyrgyzstan, 17:53

Freestyle 50kg

1/8 Finals

Final

Susaki, Japan vs Vinesh, India, 09:14

Keunimjaeva, Uzbekistan vs Livach, Ukraine, 09:21

Cardozo Rey, Colombia vs Dilyte, Lithuania, 09:28

Guzman Lopez, Cuba vs Demirhan Yavuz, Turkey, 09:35

Feng, China vs Mohamed, Egypt, 09:42

Doudou, Algeria vs Hildebrandt, United States, 09:49

Stadnik, Azerbaijan vs Blayvas, Germany, 09:56

Liuzzi, Italy vs Dolgorjav, Mongolia, 10:03

1/8 Finals, 09:30

1/4 Finals, 10:50

1/4 Finals

Final

Quarterfinal, 10:10

Quarterfinal, 10:17

Quarterfinal, 10:24

Quarterfinal, 10:31

Semifinals

Semifinal, 16:43

Semifinal, 16:50

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.