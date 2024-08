2024 Sunday’s Olympic Schedule

All Times EDT ATHLETICS Women Marathon Gold Medal, 06:00 BASKETBALL Women Finals Bronze Medal Game Belgium vs Australia, 5:30 a.m.…

All Times EDT

ATHLETICS

Women

Marathon

Gold Medal, 06:00

BASKETBALL

Women

Finals

Bronze Medal Game

Belgium vs Australia, 5:30 a.m.

Gold Medal Game

France vs United States, 9:30 a.m.

HANDBALL

Men

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Spain vs Slovenia, 07:00

Gold Medal Match

Germany vs Denmark, 11:30

MODERN_PENTATHLON

Women’s Individual

Final

Riding Show Jumping

Placing, 5 a.m.

Fencing Bonus Round

Placing, 5:40 a.m.

Swimming 200m Freestyle

Placing, 6:10 a.m.

Heat 1

Placing, 6:10 a.m.

Heat 2

Placing, 6:15 a.m.

Heat 3

Placing, 6:20 a.m.

Run

Gold Medal, 6:40 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Women

Finals

Gold Medal Match

United States vs Italy, 11:00

WEIGHTLIFTING

Women

+81kg

Gold Medal, 5:30 a.m.

WATER_POLO

Men

Finals

Classification 5th-6th

Greece vs Spain, 07:00

Bronze Medal Match

United States vs Hungary, 08:35

Gold Medal Match

Serbia vs Croatia, 12:00

WRESTLING

Men

Freestyle 65kg

Repechage, 5 a.m.

Repechage

Sacultan, Moldova vs Rivera, Puerto Rico, 5 a.m.

Retherford, United States vs Dudaev, Albania, 5:10 a.m.

Bronze Medal Matches

TBD vs Tumur Ochir, Mongolia, 6 a.m.

TBD vs Muszukajev, Hungary, 6:10 a.m.

Final

Kiyooka, Japan vs Amouzadkhalili, Iran, 6:20 a.m.

Freestyle 97kg

Repechage

de Lange, South Africa vs McHedlidze, Ukraine, 5:20 a.m.

Azarpira, Iran vs Yergali, Kazakhstan, 5:30 a.m.

Repechage, 5:40 a.m.

Bronze Medal Matches

TBD vs Magomedov, Azerbaijan, 6:30 a.m.

TBD vs Snyder, United States, 6:40 a.m.

Final

Matcharashvili, Georgia vs Tazhudinov, Bahrain, 6:50 a.m.

Women

Freestyle 76kg

Repechage, 5:20 a.m.

Repechage

Axente, Romania vs Marin Potrille, Cuba, 5:40 a.m.

Reasco Valdez, Ecuador vs Adar Yigit, Turkey, 5:50 a.m.

Bronze Medal Matches

TBD vs Medet Kyzy, Kyrgyzstan, 7:20 a.m.

TBD vs Renteria Renteria, Colombia, 7:30 a.m.

Final

Blades, United States vs Kagami, Japan, 7:40 a.m.

