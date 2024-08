2024 Sunday’s Olympic Schedule

All Times EDT BASKETBALL_3X3 Men Pool Round France vs China, 15:30 Poland vs Latvia, 16:00 Lithuania vs Serbia, 16:35 United…

All Times EDT

BASKETBALL_3X3

Men

Pool Round

France vs China, 15:30

Poland vs Latvia, 16:00

Lithuania vs Serbia, 16:35

United States vs Netherlands, 17:05

Play-in Games

Quarterfinal, 19:30

Quarterfinal, 20:05

ARCHERY

Men’s Individual

1/8 Elimination Round, 3:30 a.m.

Quarterfinals, 7 a.m.

Semifinals, 7:52 a.m.

1/8 Elimination Round

Chirault, France vs Gazoz, Turkey, 3:30 a.m.

Lee, South Korea vs Wang, China, 3:43 a.m.

Nespoli, Italy vs Peters, Canada, 3:56 a.m.

Kim, South Korea vs D’Almeida, Brazil, 4:09 a.m.

Ellison, United States vs Tumer, Turkey, 4:22 a.m.

Grande, Mexico vs Addis, France, 4:35 a.m.

Unruh, Germany vs Hall, Britain, 4:48 a.m.

Arcila, Colombia vs Kim, South Korea, 5:01 a.m.

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal, 7 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 7:13 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 7:26 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 7:39 a.m.

Semifinals

Semifinal, 7:52 a.m.

Semifinal, 8:05 a.m.

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Bronze Medal, 8:33 a.m.

Gold Medal Match

Gold Medal, 8:46 a.m.

ATHLETICS

Men

Long Jump

Qualification, 09:00

Group A, 09:00

Group B, 09:00

110m Hurdles

Round 1, 09:50

Heat 1, 09:50

Heat 2, 09:58

Heat 3, 10:06

Heat 4, 10:14

Heat 5, 10:22

400m

Round 1, 17:05

Heat 1, 17:05

Heat 2, 17:13

Heat 3, 17:21

Heat 4, 17:29

Heat 5, 17:37

Heat 6, 17:45

100m

Semifinal

Semifinal, 18:05

1

Semifinal, 18:05

2

Semifinal, 18:14

3

Semifinal, 18:23

Final

Gold Medal, 19:50

Hammer Throw

Final

Gold Medal, 18:30

1500m

Semifinal

Semifinal, 19:10

1

Semifinal, 19:10

2

Semifinal, 19:20

Women

3000m Steeplechase

Round 1, 08:05

Heat 1, 08:05

Heat 2, 08:20

Heat 3, 08:35

Hammer Throw

Qualification

Group A, 08:20

Group B, 09:45

200m

Round 1, 08:55

Heat 1, 08:55

Heat 2, 09:03

Heat 3, 09:11

Heat 4, 09:19

Heat 5, 09:27

Heat 6, 09:35

400m Hurdles

Round 1, 10:35

Heat 1, 10:35

Heat 2, 10:43

Heat 3, 10:51

Heat 4, 10:59

Heat 5, 11:07

High Jump

Final

Gold Medal, 17:55

800m

Semifinal

Semifinal, 18:35

1

Semifinal, 18:35

2

Semifinal, 18:45

3

Semifinal, 18:55

BADMINTON

Men

Singles

Semifinals, 06:30

Semifinals

Vitidsarn, Thailand vs Lee, Malaysia, 08:50

Sen, India vs Axelsen, Denmark, 10:00

Doubles

Finals, 13:00

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Malaysia vs Denmark, 13:00

Gold Medal Match

China vs Taiwan, 14:10

Women

Singles

Semifinals, 06:30

Semifinals

An, South Korea vs Tunjung, Indonesia, 06:30

Marin, Spain vs He, China, 07:40

BASKETBALL

Women

Group Phase – Group C

Japan vs Belgium, 5 a.m.

Germany vs United States, 11:15 a.m.

Group Phase – Group B

Canada vs Nigeria, 7:30 a.m.

Australia vs France, 3 p.m.

BEACH_VOLLEYBALL

Men

Round of 16

Germany vs Brazil, 08:00

Czech Republic vs Netherlands, 11:00

Sweden vs Cuba, 12:00

Brazil vs Netherlands, 19:00

Women

Round of 16

China vs Switzerland, 07:00

Brazil vs Australia, 15:00

Spain vs Switzerland, 16:00

United States vs Italy, 20:00

Beach Volleyball

Session Schedules

or Women’s Round of 16 Match, 20:00

BOXING

Men

51kg

Semifinals

Bennama, France vs Alcantara Reyes, Dominican Republic, 10:20

de Pina, Cape Verde vs Dusmatov, Uzbekistan, 14:50

63.5kg

Semifinals

1972293 vs 1879111, 10:36

Alvarez Borges, Cuba vs Guruli, Georgia, 15:06

80kg

Semifinals

Pinales, Dominican Republic vs Oralbay, Kazakhstan, 10:52

Khyzhniak, Ukraine vs Lopez Cardona, Cuba, 15:22

92kg

Semifinals

1934790 vs 1972343, 11:08

Mullojonov, Uzbekistan vs Boltaev, Tajikistan, 15:38

Women

57kg

Quarterfinals

Lin, Taiwan vs Staneva, Bulgaria, 09:00

Yildiz Kahraman, Turkey vs Cerqueira Romeu, Brazil, 09:16

Petecio, Philippines vs Xu, China, 13:30

Lozada Motta, Puerto Rico vs Szeremeta, Poland, 13:46

75kg

Quarterfinals

1926826 vs 1550432, 09:32

1940134 vs 1551318, 09:48

1894537 vs 1879116, 14:02

1965679 vs 1568721, 14:18

54kg

Semifinals

1926832 vs 1980125, 10:04

Akbas, Turkey vs Im, South Korea, 14:34

EQUESTRIAN

Open

Dressage Individual

Grand Prix Freestyle, 08:00

FENCING

Men

Foil Team

Table of 8, 5:50 a.m.

Classifications 5-8, 7:40 a.m.

Semifinals, 8:50 a.m.

Table of 8

Canada vs Japan, 5:50 a.m.

China vs France, 5:50 a.m.

Egypt vs United States, 5:50 a.m.

Italy vs Poland, 5:50 a.m.

Classifications 5-8, 7:40 a.m.

Semifinals

Semifinal 1

Semifinal, 8:50 a.m.

Semifinal 2

Semifinal, 8:50 a.m.

Finals

Placement 5-6

Placing, 10 a.m.

Placement 7-8

Placing, 10 a.m.

Bronze Medal Match

Bronze Medal, 1:10 p.m.

Gold Medal Match

Gold Medal, 2:30 p.m.

FIELD_HOCKEY

Men

Quarterfinals

India vs Britain, 08:00

Belgium vs Spain, 10:30

Netherlands vs Australia, 15:30

Germany vs Argentina, 18:00

GYMNASTICS

Men

Rings

Final

Gold Medal, 13:00

Vault

Final

Gold Medal, 14:24

Women

Uneven Bars

Final

Gold Medal, 13:40

GOLF

Men’s Individual

Stroke Play

Round 4

Gold Medal, 3 a.m.

HANDBALL

Men

Preliminary Round Group A

Sweden vs Japan, 07:00

Germany vs Slovenia, 12:00

Spain vs Croatia, 19:00

Preliminary Round Group B

Egypt vs Argentina, 09:00

Hungary vs France, 14:00

Denmark vs Norway, 17:00

SAILING

Men

Dinghy

Opening Series

Race 7, 10:05

Race 8, 11:13

Kite

Opening Series

Race 1, 10:13

Race 2, 10:53

Race 3, 11:33

Race 4, 12:13

Women

Kite

Opening Series

Race 1, 10:33

Race 2, 11:13

Race 3, 11:53

Race 4, 12:33

Dinghy

Opening Series

Race 7, 12:35

Race 8, 13:45

Mixed Team

Multihull

Opening Series

Race 4, 10:05

Race 5, 10:57

Race 6, 11:49

Dinghy

Opening Series

Race 5, 15:05

Race 6, 16:12

SHOOTING

Men

25m Rapid Fire Pistol

Qualification, 07:00

Stage 1, 07:00

Stage 2, 11:00

Women

Skeet

Qualification

Day 2, 07:30

Final

Gold Medal, 13:30

SURFING

Surfing

Reserve Days, 1 p.m.

TABLE_TENNIS

Men

Singles

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Calderano, Brazil vs Lebrun, France, 11:30

Gold Medal Match

Moregard, Sweden vs Fan, China, 12:30

TENNIS

Men

Singles

Final

Gold Medal Match

Djokovic, Serbia vs Alcaraz, Spain, 10:00

Women

Doubles

Final

Gold Medal Match

Italy vs AIN, 10:00

Bronze Medal Match

Czech Republic vs Spain, 10:00

Tennis

Session Schedules

Order of play available evening before, 10:00

VOLLEYBALL

Women

Volleyball Session Schedules

Preliminary Phase, 19:00

Preliminary Round

Pool C

Italy vs Turkey, 07:00

Pool A

France vs United States, 11:00

China vs Serbia, 15:00

Pool B

Brazil vs Poland, 19:00

WATER_POLO

Women

Preliminary Round

Group A

Hungary vs Australia, 8 a.m.

Canada vs Netherlands, 12:30 p.m.

Group B

Italy vs Spain, 9:35 a.m.

France vs Greece, 2:05 p.m.

